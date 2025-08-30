Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Spotted on Vacation Together: Vegas Reunion In the …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in January, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson separated after 10 years of marriage.

While the split appeared to be mostly amicable, it also seemed like there were no second thoughts from either party.

Jessica returned to making music, and insiders said she’d never been happier.

Which is why it’s so surprising that it now looks as though Jessica and Eric might be getting back together.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson arrive at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) annual dinner in Washington on May 3, 2014. (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson appear to be enjoying a Vegas vacation together

According to a new report from TMZ, Eric and Jessica jetted off to Las Vegas together on Friday.

Surprisingly, the former couple boarded a commercial Southwest flight together, like a pair of regular working stiffs.

(The flight from Burbank to Vegas is a very short one, but it’s always surprising when someone as rich as Jessica opts not to fly private.)

Eric and Jessica sat together, and their kids were reportedly not with them.

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson wearing Jessica Simpson Collection attend Jessica Simpson Collection Fashion Show at Nordstrom on September 20, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

TMZ speculates that the exes were headed to Sin City to catch the first night of Ashlee Simpson’s residency at the Venetian.

Needless to say, that’s the sort of trip Jessica would be likely to take with a spouse, not an ex.

TMZ also reports that Jessica and Eric were spotted grabbing their bags together at the Vegas airport.

They didn’t respond when asked about a possible reconciliation, but Eric reportedly offered a “slight smile” when a photographer remarked that it was good to see them together.

Eric Johnson (L) and singer/songwriter Jessica Simpson attend the premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Yeah, it certainly sounds like these two are on very friendly terms. Especially by the standards of a recently divorced couple!

Of course, it’s far too soon to say that these two are giving their marriage a second chance.

But the trip to Vegas is an unexpected development, and fans are understandably jumping to conclusions.

It’s anyone’s guess what the future holds for these two.

But if nothing else, it seems that Eric and Jessica are on closer terms than anyone realized.

We’re sure they enjoyed Ashlee’s show at the Venetian. And while we might never know if they shared a hotel room last night, if Eric and Jess are really back together, they probably won’t be able to keep it a secret for very long!