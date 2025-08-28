Donald Trump Has Shocking Response to Taylor Swift Engagement

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hey, have you heard?

Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce. It’s true!

The football player proposed about two weeks ago, but the couple waited until this week to make the exciting announcement.

While Swifties around the globe haven’t slept in about 48 hours and may never stop celebrating this development, a certain infamous NON-Swiftie has now weighed in on the couple.

Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is expected to issue a proclamation on the 90th anniversary of Social Security and highlight his administration’s efforts on the program. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Yes, we’re talking about you, President Donald Trump.

During a recent cabinet meeting, the Commander-in-Chief was asked by a reporter for his reaction to the news of Swift and Kelce planning to get married.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” the president said. “I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”

Wow, huh?

Trump hasn’t exactly expressed this sort of sentiment in the past about Swift and Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Not very long ago, for example, Trump said he “hates” Swift, who endorsed his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election after he had falsely implied that she endorsed him.

Since then Trump has called Swift a “woke singer” who is “no longer hot.”

“She’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” Trump also said last year, prior to claiming that Swift got booed during a football game and praising his MAGA base for doing so.

He has also stated many times, in all-caps, that Swift is “NO LONGER HOT.”

Perhaps no one should tell the president that Swift and Kelce’s engagement announcement post has become the MOST-LIKED post by a female in the history of Instagram.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Also, have you seen Swift’s diamond ring? She’s doing quite well at the moment.

“They absolutely want a family,” a source has told Us Weekly about Travis and Taylor. “Their dream is to have kids.”

This may even happen soon, folks.

“She’s in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away,” the source went on.

“Swift and Kelce announced on Tuesday, August 26, that they are engaged after two years of dating.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” read the caption from the couple’s joint Instagram post.