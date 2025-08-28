Donald Trump Has Shocking Response to Taylor Swift Engagement

Hey, have you heard?
Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce. It’s true!
The football player proposed about two weeks ago, but the couple waited until this week to make the exciting announcement.
While Swifties around the globe haven’t slept in about 48 hours and may never stop celebrating this development, a certain infamous NON-Swiftie has now weighed in on the couple.
Yes, we’re talking about you, President Donald Trump.
During a recent cabinet meeting, the Commander-in-Chief was asked by a reporter for his reaction to the news of Swift and Kelce planning to get married.
“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” the president said. “I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”
Wow, huh?
Trump hasn’t exactly expressed this sort of sentiment in the past about Swift and Kelce.
Not very long ago, for example, Trump said he “hates” Swift, who endorsed his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election after he had falsely implied that she endorsed him.
Since then Trump has called Swift a “woke singer” who is “no longer hot.”
“She’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” Trump also said last year, prior to claiming that Swift got booed during a football game and praising his MAGA base for doing so.
He has also stated many times, in all-caps, that Swift is “NO LONGER HOT.”
Perhaps no one should tell the president that Swift and Kelce’s engagement announcement post has become the MOST-LIKED post by a female in the history of Instagram.
Also, have you seen Swift’s diamond ring? She’s doing quite well at the moment.
“They absolutely want a family,” a source has told Us Weekly about Travis and Taylor. “Their dream is to have kids.”
This may even happen soon, folks.
“She’s in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away,” the source went on.
“Swift and Kelce announced on Tuesday, August 26, that they are engaged after two years of dating.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” read the caption from the couple’s joint Instagram post.