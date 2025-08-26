Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring: How Much Did That ‘Old Mine Brilliant …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve likely heard by now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.

Taylor shared the news on her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon, along with some photos from Travis’ proposal, which seemed to take place at a garden party.

Naturally, the carousel of pics also included an up-close look at Taylor’s ring — and fans are losing their minds at the size of the rock.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and boyfriend US NFL football player Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between USA’s Taylor Fritz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor’s new bling is one of a kind

And in case the situation wasn’t already romantic enough, we now know that Travis designed the ring himself!

Okay, he co-designed it with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry (per Page Six).

But that’s still a very hands-on approach, and we’re sure Taylor was bowled over by the effort.

According to Lubeck, old mine brilliant-cut diamonds were popular in the 18th and 19th centuries, and no two are alike.

So exactly how much did this customized bit of old-school bling set Travis back?

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Well, it’s tough to say exactly, as it’s hard to determine the carat size based on the photos provided.

Historically, Lubeck’s designs range in price from $4,300 to $38,000.

But gem experts tell Page Six that Taylor’s new ring might have cost up to $1 million due to both the size and the customization.

A bright and blinged-out future

Of course, the important thing is not the bling but the love between these two.

Insiders tell Us Weekly that Tay and Trav are “on the same page,” and “want to be married and have kids in the future. They’re both genuinely ready for that chapter.”

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are,” the source added noting that “Travis has the best personality. Taylor thinks he’s hilarious and is never bored with him.”

Another insider noted that this past summer really “solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever,” and that “during this downtime, they really noticed all the little things they have in common. They feel like they’ve found their person…. They found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger.”

Adds the second source, “She leaves Travis love notes and buys sentimental gifts, and he does the same thing. [Taylor] never experienced that in a partner before Travis.”

It sounds like Taylor and Travis have a lovely future to look forward to. And they just took a major step together.