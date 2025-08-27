Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Dual Engagements Foreshadowed in 16-Year-Old Tweets

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are besties, billionaires, and … betrothed?

Alliteration aside, they’re both engaged. Separately, that is.

In fact, the same week as Taylor dropped her big news, Selena may have had her bachelorette party. Is the timing a coincidence? Maybe.

Either way, people are digging up a 16-year-old exchange between the singers that seemed to predict this very moment.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Ice Spice attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been besties for life, basically

The friendship between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez dates back to the aughts. In fact, it goes back so far that many of us were not yet stans of either.

Twitter was very different at that time. It was new. It was also still Twitter, a place where even a famous person could post in peace and interact with real people, not bots.

So, Selena’s tweet from April 19, 2009 received only a few thousand retweets and fewer than 100 replies.

In 2009, Selena Gomez tweeted about love. It would take many years for her to find her happily ever after. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“Discussing love with two 9 yr olds. That’s what love supposed to be,” Selena tweeted at the time.

“Truly amazing,” she remarked. “I’m never leaving Canada.”

Many believe that this tweet is from when Selena was in Vancouver, filming Ramona and Beezus alongside even-younger-actress Joey King.

Singers Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez arrive on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Look at this reply — which has aged like fine wine

At that time, Taylor Swift was also an up-and-coming young adult musician. She still existed primarily within the niche world of Country. It was years before Red and 1989 helped her shatter these barriers.

“Real love still happens sometimes,” she wrote as a reply to Selena Gomez’s tweet.

“It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine,” Taylor assured. “I have to believe that. You do too.”

On Twitter in 2009, Taylor Swift responded with words of encouragement for bestie Selena Gomez. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Both women have been unlucky in love in very famous ways. In fact, that is how they bonded — dating and then splitting with two of the Jonas Brothers.

Now, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are both billionaires. Last year, Selena became engaged to Benny Blanco. This summer, Taylor became engaged to Travis Kelce.

They’re still besties, with Taylor even announcing that she wants to be part of Selena’s wedding when the time comes.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Is the timing just a coincidence?

Some on social media are speculating that Taylor and Selena had some sort of pact, which is why Taylor’s announcement comes just days after Selena’s rumored bachelorette party.

Others wonder if this is another rumored upstaging by Taylor.

There are even Gaylors (that is, Taylor fans who believe that she is secretly gay) who have suggested — or perhaps joked — that Taylor’s engagement is out of “grief” that Selena is marrying.

The truth is that we don’t know. But, folks, the simplest explanation is that it’s a coincidence. They both found love and, maybe, their happily-ever-afters.