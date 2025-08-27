Emily Maynard’s Daughter Expecting First Child: I’m Gonna Be a Grandma at 39!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Emily Maynard’s family is about to get even bigger!

No, the Bachelorette star didn’t announce that she’s soon to welcome her third child.

Rather, her daughter announced that Emily will soon be a grandmother!

TV personality Emily Maynard attends Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Best Or Bust Party hosted by Emily Maynard at Macy’s Herald Square on September 6, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images for Benefit Cosmetics)

Ricki Maynard shares exciting announcement in humorous fashion

In her latest Instagram Story, 20-year-old Ricki Maynard shared a sonogram photo along with a joyous — and very humorous — announcement.

“Netflix told me I’m not allowed to talk about it,” Emily began, quoting Love Island: USA‘s Huda Mustafa

From there, Ricki confirmed her big news and revealed the sex of her baby.

“My heart is so full, yet my stomach is so empty because she hates all food. I’m convinced,” she joked in the caption.

Emily — who shares kids Jennings, 9, Gibson, 8, Gatlin, 7, Magnolia, 4, and Jones, 3, with husband Tyler Johnson — has yet to comment on her daughter’s big news.

But if we had to guess, we’d say she’s just as excited as Ricki.

Emily and Ricki seem to have a very close relationship, and mother gushed about daughter on the occasion of her 19th birthday last June.

“My beautiful girl. I’ll always and forever have your back,” Emily wrote at the time, alongside several photos of herself and Ricki.

“I love you and am so proud of the person you are. Happy 19th Birthday. You’re a gift to the world!”

Emily Maynard’s tumultuous life and times

Emily’s first fiancé, Ricky, died in a plane crash in 2004, just weeks before Ricki was born.

Sadly, Emily would endure many more ups and downs before marrying the love of her life, Tyler.

She competed on the 15th season of The Bachelor, where she got engaged to Brad Womack.

She was then chosen as the Bachelorette for the show’s eighth season. She got angaged to Jeff Holm in the finale, but the two later called it off.

Interestingly, Emily met Tyler before competing on either show, but for several years, the two were just friends.

“He really wanted nothing to do with me,” she told Good Morning America in 2017 (via E! News). “I told my girlfriend I met this guy and he could not be less attracted to me, he was in the friend zone.”

Now, Emily and Tyler are about to go from friends to lovers to parents to grandparents! Congrats to the entire family!