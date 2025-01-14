Selena Gomez Net Worth: Is She Really A Billionaire Like Taylor Swift?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Selena Gomez has a jaw-dropping net worth: she’s now a billionaire!

For years, Selena Gomez’s immense talents have made her famous and successful yet still underappreciated.

In recent years, her first acting Emmy nomination and some other acknowledgments have shown that at least some people are wising up to one of the greatest talents in a century.

Now, Selena’s net worth has hit a jarring, 10-digit milestone.

Selena Gomez attends Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 premiere on the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles, August 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

What is Selena Gomez’s net worth?

According to a report by Bloomberg, Selena Gomez has a net worth of $1.3 billion. Billion. With a B.

This makes her one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the United States. Younger even than her longtime friend, fellow billionaire Taylor Swift.

Net worth is an estimation of all of her assets — not only liquid currency, but the value of her property and more. But how did she make her eye-popping fortune?

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez has been acting since she was a small child, appearing on Barney And Friends long before her rise to fame as a Disney star and phenomenal singer.

By her own account, Selena grew up without much money. She has described searching cushions for change with her mom when things were tight.

As a teen, she became famous, and even a household name, particularly when starring on Wizards of Waverly Place. Already, her personal life and alleged feuds and friendships with fellow Disney stars became a hot topic.

Selena Gomez attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

How did Selena Gomez attain her net worth?

Obviously, Selena Gomez has made millions for her acting and singing. She currently stars on Only Murders In The Building, which reportedly pays her $6 million per season.

Selena has released numerous albums and plenty of singles. The Selena Gomez & The Scene song “Naturally” is one of humanity’s greatest artistic accomplishments.

Additionally, Selena is the queen of Instagram. Her colossal social media following means that she can charge a hefty fee for paid promotions, which she does very selectively on her Instagram.

Selena Gomez attends Rare Beautyâ€™s 3rd Annual Mental Health Summit at on May 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Rare Beauty)

However, a major component of Selena Gomez’s stunning net worth lies in Rare Beauty.

It’s hard to believe, but it was only 5 years ago that Selena launched her enormously successful makeup line. Though Rare is the title of one of Selena’s albums, Rare Beauty continues to be a hit with influencers and teens.

According to Bloomberg’s report, the “vast bulk” of Selena’s hard-earned wealth lies in the estimated value of Rare Beauty — and her stake in it.

Selena Gomez attends the “Emilia Perez” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

There is more, of course, including Selena’s interest in Wondermind, a mental health platform. Mental health is a topic near and dear to her heart, even before her bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Selena also owns various properties, has numerous partnerships, and of course has her music and acting career.

And, again, while it does not directly translate to wealth (it almost does), Selena is the third most-followed Instagram account in the world. She is the most-followed woman on the planet and the most-followed account that doesn’t belong to a soccer player.

Congratulations to Selena Gomez on her staggering net net worth. Given her altruistic inclinations, we’re excited to see how she wields her wealth.