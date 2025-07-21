Taylor Swift Celebrates Bestie Selena Gomez Ahead of 33rd Birthday!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift is honoring Selena Gomez as any true bestie should!

Tuesday, July 22 is Selena’s birthday. This year, she turns 33!

The phenomenally talented actress and singer has even more to celebrate, including her engagement and impending wedding.

After an eventful year, Selena is paying tribute to her treasured friends.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Ice Spice attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

Taylor Swift and more celebrated Selena Gomez ahead of her birthday

On Sunday, July 20, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram page to share her early birthday celebration, which included Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco, and more.

Photos showed what resembled a ’70s-centric disco bash.

Snaps show Selena, Benny, Taylor, and others (including Sofia Carson) partying and spending time on a rooftop.

In her caption, Selena spoke about the incredible changes in her life over the past year.

“As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here,” she began.

“This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life,” Selena gushed.

“And I owe so much of that to all of you.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 97th annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

‘You have made this year unforgettable’

“Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness,” Selena Gomez wrote alongside the birthday snaps with Benny Blanco, Taylor Swift, and more.

“Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear,” she listed, “you have made this year unforgettable.”

Selena gushed:

“I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love.”

On the week of her 33rd birthday, the incomparable Selena Gomez posted a beautiful tribute to her friends. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come,” Selena affirmed.

“I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together,” she aspired.

Selena concluded with a relatably all-caps: “MADLY LOVE YOU ALL.”

Recording artists Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 3, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner)

This was a huge year for Selena

Late last year, she became engaged to Benny Blanco. After striking out with past loves, she’s found a man who makes her happy.

Selena Gomez is finally receiving long overdue praise for her phenomenal skills as an actress.

Oh, and she released a new album. It’s not Stars Dance, but it’s still very good.

(Not just saying that because it’s her birthweek — I was listening to “Younger And Hotter Than Me” this morning)