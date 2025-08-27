Taylor Swift: Upstaging Meghan Markle On Purpose Due to Silent Feud?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Does Taylor Swift announcing her engagement have anything to do with Meghan Markle?

We know that it sounds like a ridiculous question, but people are talking about it, so we are, too.

Taylor kept her engagement to Travis Kelce a secret before the surprise announcement. She picked a day that just happened to be super important for the Duchess.

Following years of rumors that the two women have a beef, what should we make of this?

A woman of many talents, Meghan Markle discusses her recent ventures. (Image Credit: Bloomberg/YouTube)

Do Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle have a feud?

First and foremost, they don’t have a feud feud.

If Taylor does not like someone, it seldom remains a secret. There are generally songs about it.

Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian both know that better than most.

However, a couple of years ago, there was a rumor that Taylor declined an interview on Meghan’s Archetypes podcast.

More recently, the same rumor circulated, but it was about Confessions of a Female Founder.

We once again have no idea if that’s true.

We do know that Taylor hasn’t exactly been a podcast girlie. She made her podcast debut very recently with fiancé Travis Kelce.

If Taylor declined Meghan’s alleged invites for personal reasons, maybe there’s a beef.

If Meghan took it personally, sure, maybe there’s a beef. What’s the (alleged) problem now?

Sitting down for an interview in August 2025, Meghan Markle had a very clear understanding of her critics. (Image Credit: Bloomberg/YouTube)

Is Taylor a little too close to Meghan’s nightmare of a brother-in-law?

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, she married into a family of publicly funded national mascots with a polarizing family history. That’s putting it mildly.

Among other things, she gained Prince William as a brother-in-law.

And, unfortunately, it seems that William despises Harry. That’s deeply sad and, under the circumstances, kind of pathetic.

More than once, William has cozied up to Taylor. This included 2024, when he took George and Charlotte to the Eras Tour. They had a meet-and-greet.

It must be nice for royals to meet someone who actually does something for a living.

Sports player Travis Kelce listens attentively on his ‘New Heights’ podcast as Taylor Swift speaks. (Image Credit: YouTube)

On August 11, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed their new Netflix deal.

The next day, on August 12, Taylor Swift announced The Life of a Showgirl, her new album.

Then, of course, came Tuesday, August 26. With Love, Meghan premiered its second season … and Taylor announced her engagement.

Meghan liked Taylor Swifts engagement announcement ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/eJfwQrlWgu — Anne – Duchess Of Success (@TheDuchessZone) August 26, 2025

If there’s ‘upstaging’ going on, no one seems mad about it

As fans on social media noted, Meghan Markle liked the Taylor Swift engagement news.

She apparently appreciated it so much that she signaled her approval on three separate Instagram accounts.

Folks, Meghan and Taylor are both very busy women. It is entirely possible that they both just have a lot of announcements to make each year, and that these sometimes come out on similar schedules.

That said, it’s also possible that both women are classy and savvy enough to not announce it if there’s a beef between them.

Being able to smile warmly at someone you absolutely despise is a hallmark of civilization.