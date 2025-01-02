Kate Middleton, Prince William Recall Taylor Swift Encounter as Highlight of …

Kate Middleton and Prince William faced some very difficult challenges in 2024.

But there were good times amid all the obstacles, and the Prince and Princess of Wales are kicking off 2025 by focusing on the positive.

As you’re likely aware, Kate spent much of last year battling cancer.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Fitzalan High School as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She completed chemotherapy in September, and she has since returned to public life in a big way.

Kate’s Big Comeback

In recent months, Kate has popped up at a number of her favorite events, including Wimbledon. Most recently, she hosted the annual Together at Christmas concert, which has become one of her signature projects.

Sadly, Kate was not on hand when William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte met Taylor Swift over the summer.

Yes, when her Eras Tour stopped at Wembley Stadium in London, Taylor took the time to pose for a selfie with the Prince of Wales and his eldest kids.

And not surprisingly, that memorable moment was included in Will and Kate’s Instagram post celebrating their favorite photo ops from 2025.

“Happy New Year! Wishing you all a wonderful 2025,” the couple captioned their annual Instagram carousel.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Commenters were split on the couple’s decision to include Taylor in their reminiscences, but that’s only because it’s 2025, and social media users feel compelled to argue about literally everything these days.

Thankfully, everyone seemed to be in agreement that through the grace and poise she demonstrated in 2024, Kate showed she’s got what it takes to be queen.

William previously described 2024 as a “brutal” year, and insiders have called it the most difficult of his life.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Taylor Swift: United By Tragedy

In addition to Kate’s battle with cancer, the royals’ lives intersected with Taylor’s a second time, and this occasion was not as joyous as their backstage meet-and-greet.

In July, young attendees of a Taylor-themed dance class were victimized by a seemingly random attack from a knife-wielding assailant.

Taylor was quick to offer her support to the survivors and the loved ones of the three children who were killed.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

William and Kate later traveled to Sourthport, England to meet with the victims and their families. And Kate rounded out the year by inviting people affected by the attack to her Christmas concert.

So while Kate may not have had the opportunity to meet Taylor, the two women are forever bonded by their compassionate, courageous response to a senseless tragedy.

And we’re sure they’re both hopeful that there are better times ahead in 2025.