Prince William ‘Despises’ Meghan & Harry, Will Strip Them of Royal Titles …

We’ve known for quite some time that Prince William is no longer on speaking terms with Prince Harry.
But apparently, the situation is worse than we thought, as William reportedly plans to send a powerful message to Harry and wife Meghan Markle.
According to a new report from The Daily Beast, William intends to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles once he becomes king.
The war over titles continues
The outlet reports that William is furious about Meghan’s refusal to stop using the “Her Royal Highness” honorific.
She and Harry were never officially banned from using the title, but apparently, doing so was part of the informal deal they reached when they stepped down as working royals.
The latest trouble began when Meghan posted a photo of a letter she’d received from a Ukrainian official.
Many commenters were quick to point out that the state leader had referred to Meghan as “Her Royal Highness.”
The royals might have let that one slide, as Meghan obviously did not write the letter herself.
But the situation boiled over again this week when It Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima appeared on Meghan’s podcast.
Lima later revealed on her own podcast that Meghan had gifted her a jar of jam from her As Ever line. Accompanying the gift was a note that read, “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”
And it seems that that was the final straw for William.
“Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t,” one insider tells The Daily Beast, adding:
“He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.”
The source alleges that Meghan is only getting away with violating her agreement because the ailing King Charles is distracted by other matters.
William will reportedly put his foot down as king
“Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he is,” the insider continued.
“She knows he won’t do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.”
A source close to Meghan claimed that Meghan had not violated the agreement, as the Levi note was attached to a “personal gift.”
“Harry and Meghan retain their HRH titles; however, by agreement, they do not use them for commercial purposes,” the insider said.
“While they do not publicly use ‘HRH,’ this was a personal gift, and their titles remain.”
However, one royal insider dismisses Meghan’s claim as “rubbish,” alleging that she and Harry have “made it clear they had agreed not to use the HRH titles at all, ever, in any capacity.”
As Page Six points out, a 2020 announcement from Buckingham Palace seems to indicate that Harry and Meghan agreed not to use the “HRH” titles for any reason.
“While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty,” the statement reads.
“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”
So William appears to be in the right on this one. But will he prove his point by stripping Harry and Meghan of their titles?
Only time will tell.