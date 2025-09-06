Sydney Sweeney Pregnant? The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Sydney Sweeney pregnant?

The immensely talented actress is always a hot topic, and not only because she’s remarkably gorgeous.

Some of her fans are very weird. And a lot of them are having very mixed reactions to rumors of her pregnancy.

Is she pregnant? Here’s what we know.

Sydney Sweeney attends the “Echo Valley” European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Who’s saying that Sydney Sweeney is pregnant?

Sometimes, an exciting new report comes out to reveal a hush-hush pregnancy.

Back in 2017, that happened with Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, with news breaking back-to-back. It was ages before either of them confirmed the reports, even indirectly. But the world knew.

In contrast, there’s no (even remotely credible) report claiming that Sydney Sweeney is pregnant.

The topic is coming up a different way.

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends the Apple TV+ premiere of “Echo Valley” at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City on June 4, 2025. (Photo Credit: DAVID DEE DELGADO/AFP via Getty Images)

Rather than one jaw-dropping, semi-credible report claiming that the Euphoria star is expecting, it’s more that people on social media are talking about it.

We don’t just mean in the kink or amorous sense, though there’s plenty of that.

Some folks cannot even pretend to hide their thirst.

People are talking about Sweeney actually being pregnant — now or in the near future. What’s up with that?

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Why are people saying that she’s pregnant?

The whispers about Sweeney being pregnant are not coming from sightings of an alleged baby bump. Rather, some are merely the incredible power of suggestion.

Recently, the actress has starred in two films in which her character is pregnant.

The first is Immaculate. And, more recently, in Eden, where she portrays an actual historical figure.

In fact, she portrays very dramatic, violent childbirths in both the religious horror film and in the survival thriller.

Immaculate, by the way, is an excellent film, and a phenomenal performance by Sweeney. If you have any particular sensitivities, best to check if those come up before watching, though.

In ‘Immaculate,’ Sydney Sweeney puts on a stellar performance. The religious horror project had been a dream for the actress since before she was famous. (Image Credit: NEON)

The other reason that people are bringing this up is because of a controversial American Eagle ad and the conservative effort to make this tone deaf advertisement into something much larger.

Suffice it to say that there are people in this world who see Sweeney, not as an actress, not as a person, but as a symbol of everything that they desire. Which is dehumanizing and weird.

To them, the idea of her being pregnant (in many cases, only with a white husband) would be a cultural victory.

There are no real indications that Sweeney has any desire to be a battleground in anyone’s weird white nationalist fantasies.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Americana” at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Is Sydney Sweeney pregnant?

Despite the whispers and fantasies and more, there is no actual evidence that Sweeney is pregnant.

If you’ve seen photos of her having gained weight, it’s because she deliberately put on muscle and trained hard for Christy.

Maybe one day, the world will manage to be normal about Sweeney.

For now, her fans and haters both seem to have lost the plot about her.