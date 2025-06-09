Sydney Sweeney Reveals 30 Pound Weight Gain For New Role

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Sweeney has already established herself as the most successful hygiene product spokesperson of the modern age.

Now, she’s out to prove that she’s also the kind of actor who’s willing to physically transform herself in order to better inhabit a character.

Sydney will portray boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic (title to be determined), and she revealed today that she packed on 30 pounds for the role.

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends the Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the International Boxing Hall of Fame on June 8, 2025 in Canastota, New York. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney reveals grueling fitness routine for new role

Yes, the Euphoria star says she transformed both her lifestyle and her physique in order to more accurately portray the legendary middleweight pugilist.

“I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training,” Sweeney told W magazine for a new cover story.

“I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Sydney went on to reveal that she was shocked by the extent of her physical transformation.

“My body was completely different,” she explained.

“I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, ‘Oh my god’ … But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

The commitment to her craft gets even more impressive from there:

US actress Sydney Sweeney attends the Apple TV+ premiere of “Echo Valley” at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City on June 4, 2025. (Photo by DAVID DEE DELGADO/AFP via Getty Images)

After filming wrapped on the Martin project, Sydney dropped the weight in just seven weeks in order to step back into the role of Cassie for the third season of HBO’s Euphoria.

Yes, after numerous delays, it was starting to look as though Euphoria Season 3 would never happen.

But the show is proving the skeptics wrong, and it sounds like Sydney was more than willing to step out of the ring and re-enter the warzone that is high school.

“I like the feeling of transforming,” Sydney told W. That certainly seems to be the case.

In just a few short years, Sydney has transformed from a virtual unknown into one of the industry’s biggest stars.

And her personal life has been just as eventful: Following a lengthy engagement, Sydney has re-entered the singles’ scene.

It’s a lot of change in a very short period of time — but Ms. Sweeney seems to welcome the challenge.