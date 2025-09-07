Kate Gosselin Reveals Loss of Seventh Child During Sextuplet Pregnancy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kate Gosselin is one of the most widely disliked figures in the history of reality television.

But her critics might be feeling more sympathetic toward Kate these days, following a string of candid confessions.

This week, Kate took to her TikTok page to reveal that she lost a seventh child while pregnant with her six youngest children.

TV personality Kate Gosselin arrives at NBCUniversal’s 2015 Winter TCA Tour – Day 2 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Kate opens up about loss of seventh fetus

“We had our first ultrasound at six weeks and there were seven babies,” Kate said in her latest TikTok.

“I think they had us come back the next week — it was either the next week or two weeks, I can’t honestly remember — to see how they had progressed,” she continued, adding:

“In between that time, the seventh baby stopped growing.”

She went on to explain that the sextuplet pregnancy was high-risk in numerous respects:

“Along the way there was another emergency — besides the kidney stones, besides the hyper-stimulated ovaries before that — there was another emergency, at some point I started bleeding,” she shared.

“I, of course, thought this was the beginning of a miscarriage [and] I was losing them all.”

Kate explained that she was “on pins and needles” while waiting for a new round of ultrasound results.

“At some point, she just got really quiet and I thought, “Here we go, it’s done,’ and I was really, really scared,” she added.

“All of a sudden, she said, ‘I see six.’ And I said, ‘You see six what?!’ And she said, ‘I see six heartbeats, they’re there,’” Kate continued, adding:

“From that point on, I was in it. I was going to fight for them. I was going to do whatever. Not that I wasn’t before, but just the fact that it was dangled, I was threatened with losing them, it made me realize how much I already loved them. So that was very miraculous.”

Kate Gosselin attends the Discovery Upfront 2018 at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on April 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Discovery)

In the comments, Kate stated that she “always thought” the seventh child would have been a girl.

“Her name would have been Emma,” she added.

These days, numerous scandals — including allegations that she abused her son Collin — have made Kate a very unpopular figure.

But her account of the difficulties she encountered during her pregnancy reminds us that troubling behavior is often the result of past trauma, and sometimes the healing process begins with speaking out.