Usher Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

Usher has been married and divorced multiple times over the course of his career.

He might not look it, but Usher has been a famous entertainer for decades.

In between sensational hits, he’s dated models, music producers, fellow singers, and more. Things have gotten a little complex at times. He is even a father of four.

Here’s Usher’s relationship history — and where things stand today.

Singer Usher performs on stage at The O2 Arena on April 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images For Usher)

In 2001, Usher began dating Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas, a member of legendary girl group TLC.

(If you are unfamiliar, “Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls” is perhaps one of their most memorable and oft-referenced hits)

Though they never married, this very serious relationship would span for three years.

Singers Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Usher attend the BMG post-Grammy Awards party at Gotham Hall February 23, 2003. (Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Did Usher cheat on Chilli?

In 2003, Usher came out with Confessions. He did not work on the album alone — which had an unintended consequence.

See, songs cover topics like infidelity, pregnant mistresses, and more.

Those weren’t Usher’s deeds, but those of collaborators — like Jermaine Dupri.

Both Usher and Chilli have seemingly confirmed that he did not cheat on her. Whatever went wrong to lead to them not working out, it wasn’t the antics from that album.

Singer Usher and model Naomi Campbell attend the MTV Europe Music Awards 2004 on November 18, 2004. (Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Also in 2004, reports said that Usher dated Naomi Campbell, one of the most famous supermodels on the planet.

(Rumor has it that she once jumped out of a pop out cake as a birthday surprise)

In 2005, reports said that Usher and Eisha Brightwell, another model, were in some sort of entanglement.

He attended awards shows with both models, though not simultaneously.

R&B Artist and Actor Usher Raymond arrives with girlfriend Tameka Foster at the 15th annual Trumpet Awards at the Bellagio January 22, 2007. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Usher and Tameka Foster marry in 2007

In late 2005, Usher began dating Tameka Foster. She had already been working as his personal stylist for several years.

In 2007, the couple announced their engagement.

They had plans for a July wedding in the Hamptons, but then abruptly canceled — only to wed in August of that year.

The August nuptials were a simple civil ceremony. Then, on September 1, they had a larger ceremony to celebrate their union.

Singer Usher and Tameka Foster arrive at the 2007 NBA All-Star Game at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 18, 2007. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Usher and Tameka welcomed two sons but then divorced

In November 2007, Usher and Tameka welcomed Usher “Cinco” Raymond V. In December 2008, they welcomed Naviyd Ely Raymond.

The following year, in June of 2009, Usher filed for divorce.

Getting divorced, Usher and Tameka found, was much simpler than deciding custody of their young sons.

The court finalized the divorce in November 2009. The child custody dispute was ongoing for three years, only ending in August 2012.

Singer Usher performs on stage at The O2 Arena on April 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images For Usher)

Usher married Grace Miguel in 2015

In September of 2015, Usher and Grace Miguel married. She was his long-time girlfriend and also his manager.

They had a wedding in Cuba. The world only began to suspect the union when they spotted a wedding band on Usher’s finger.

Usher himself only confirmed that they had married during a The Ellen DeGeneres Show interview.

Recording artist Usher and Grace Miguel, wearing Samsung Level headphones, attend the 8th Annual HEAVEN Gala on January 10, 2015. (Photo Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Samsung)

Usher and Grace divorced in 2018

This marriage, too, did not last. Usher and Grace announced their separation in March of 2018.

It was, it seemed, an amicable split.

At least, neither of them put out any press releases to the contrary. No three-year court battle this time.

During the final days of 2018, Usher filed to divorce Grace.

Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend EBONY Power 100 Gala 2024 at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for EBONY)

He married Jenn Goicoechea in 2024

In September of 2020, Usher and music executive Jenn Goicoechea welcomed their first — and his third — child.

One year later, which doctors do not generally advise, they welcomed their second child in September 2021.

As we reported last year, Usher and Jenn married in Vegas in February 2024. February 11, to be specific — in the immediate aftermath of Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime show.

That was a big day for Usher, clearly. As of this writing, Usher and Jenn have not divorced.