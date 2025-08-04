Sydney Sweeney & American Eagle Ad Praised by Donald Trump

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Sweeney is getting support from Donald Trump on purely partisan grounds.

The actress appeared in a controversial American Eagle ad, where a “great jeans” pun sounds a little too close to a eugenics dogwhistle for comfort.

Trump, seemingly relieved to field questions on any topic other than longtime bestie Jeffrey Epstein, was all too happy to weigh in.

He’s singing Sweeney’s praises. But wait, is she really a Republican?

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Donald Trump is creepily praising Sydney Sweeney

Sunday, August 3, was an all-around rough day for Sydney Sweeney, thanks to a random heckler and to Donald Trump.

The latter was speaking to hecklers and addressed a topic that any normal administration would ignore.

But this is the same White House that issued an official statement because South Park hurt the feelings of America’s mad king.

Of course they discussed an ad for pants.

A reporter asked Trump about the American Eagle ad campaign. In asking the question, the reporter also brought up that Sweeney allegedly has a Republican voter’s registration.

“Now I love her ad,” Trump gushed. Naturally, he could not resist rambling after the fact.

“You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans,” he claimed.

“That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.”

Is Sydney Sweeney actually a Republican?

“If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” Donald Trump declared.

Well, that’s unfortunate. Generally speaking, he is the last person from whom most people want praise. And while Sweeney has people questioning her ethics, the brand that made the ad is hoping to cash in.

American Eagle may be benefiting from “defiant” purchases from people convinced that the “woke mob” (also known as, like, normal people who care about right and wrong) are gunning for the clothing brand.

We live in a deeply unserious world.

Sydney Sweeney attends the “Echo Valley” European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Online evidence posted by TMZ and others suggests that Sweeney does have a Republican voter’s registration.

It is baffling to think of someone registering with the GOP during this polarizing time unless that truly is where their loyalties lie.

That said, Florida is a closed primary state, so if you want to vote in a Republican primary, you need to register as one.

We don’t claim that this is Sweeney’s intention, of course. We do know that she’s signaled that she’s opposed to state-mandated birth and that she supports LGBTQ+ rights.

So it’s unclear what appeal the GOP could have for her.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Americana” at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

She also got heckled

On Sunday, Sydney Sweeney attended the Americana premiere in Hollywood.

As she made her way in, an unseen heckler shouted: “Stop the ad, that is being racist!” TMZ even has the video of the incident.

There is no evidence that Sweeney is a supporter of white supremacy or eugenics. She’s an actress who read a script and wore jeans on camera. And most on the political left don’t believe otherwise.

Unless she has been harboring much more sinister beliefs and values than her few-and-far-between public statements might suggest, it is probably unfortunate that she’s caught in this firestorm. It is a firestorm that conservative media is fanning as part of the latest attempt to distract from the Epstein situation.