Lizzo Raps About ‘Good Jeans Like’ Sydney Sweeney in Inflammatory New Song

Lizzo has some “good jeans” of her own to flaunt.

After her initial commentary on the American Eagle ad controversy, the rapper is invoking the ad’s tone deaf pun and Sydney Sweeney’s name in a new song.

Rather than refusing to be normal about the actress, as so many have done, the song’s actual focus seems to be on sounding good.

But yes, she does delve into the polarizing “genes” pun.

Lizzo attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Yes, Lizzo has ‘good jeans’ too

Lizzo took to social media in the latter half of Wednesday, August 6 to tease her new song.

As you can see in the video below, the teaser — very much a DIY sampler to showcase her new track — ostensibly shows the singer washing her car, spraying it down with a hose.

However, in addition to so much of the water showering down on Lizzo herself as she dances and twerks, the lyrics are also attention-grabbing.

As she raps, you see, she invokes the recent controversy that centers upon Sydney Sweeney — even if she obviously did not conceive or write the advertisement in question.

“Fat ass, pretty face with the titties,” Lizzo raps.

She follows those words with: “Bitch I got good jeans like I’m Sydney.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the “Echo Valley” European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

When does the new song drop?

We do not yet have a title for this particular Lizzo track.

However, it sounds like there’s a lot more to the song.

Her caption reads: “I’m going in ’til October.” It is unlikely that this is a release date, and may simply be a nod to the misery of summer weather.

As you can see in this TikTok above, this is not the first time that Lizzo has

Fox News has spent weeks in desperation, looking for stories that do not relate to longtime Trump bestie Epstein to feed to their credulous audience. Clearly, conservative influencers have desperately hoped that a tone deaf jeans commercial could be this.

It looks like Lizzo got the idea to clap back when a Fox News talking head spat: “We’re over the Lizzos” while trying to turn the mild controversy into a major war. (Notably, the McCain campaign similarly shading Paris Hilton in 2008 is how the world got “Paris For President”)

Lizzo attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

New music is coming!

The comments under Lizzo’s teaser are, by and large, very positive.

People are excited that she’s coming out with new music, with some comparing this to an old-school mixtape. She’s getting back to her roots, folks!

We have to applaud her for not taking aim at Sydney Sweeney, who signed on to be a hot model in a jeans commercial — and never asked to be the keystone in an attempted pivot from a pedophilia scandal.