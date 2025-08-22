Sister Wives Spoilers: Kody May Move! Meri May Date! Christine May Never Recover!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have heard already, Sister Wives is coming back for Season 20.

There was some uncertainty this summer over the future of this franchise (considering there are no longer any sister wives in Kody Brown’s life), but then TLC went ahead and released a first look trailer on Thursday.

The main takeaway from this footage?

Kody telling Robyn that a woman had reached out to him online about possibly joining this family.

Previously, Kody had made it sound as if he had no interest in any spouses beyond Robyn.

(Back in November 2021, of course, Christine left Kody. A short time later, Janelle did the same. After that, Meri did the same.)

Now, meanwhile, we can reveal the official TLC synopsis for Sister Wives Season 20.

It will feature each cast member thinking hard about the future and what he or she may want from it.

A new address? A new partner? A new rivalry between former close friends?

“Meri dips her toe into dating with an awkward but promising speed dating event, while Janelle takes steps toward a spiritual divorce after a freeing trip to New Orleans,” the network description reads.

“Christine and [husband] David [Woolley] are settling into married life, but Christine is shaken when her kids begin moving to North Carolina near Janelle, sparking jealousy and hurt.”

It concludes as follows:

[Kody] continues to struggle with the aftermath of his fractured family and wants to move again and start fresh” due to being “haunted by painful memories in the home he shared with Robyn. In an effort to make peace, Kody meets one-on-one with his ex-wives to offer long overdue apologies.

Meanwhile, Robyn clings to her belief in plural marriage, even as Kody questions its future and entertains attention from a woman online asking to be his new wife.

As for those overdue apologies cited above?

Christine doesn’t seem open to the idea, as she tells husband David Woolley, “I don’t want to talk to Kody ever again.”

Janelle is of a similar mindset, as she says on air that she wants to “tell him that we’ll never be friends.”

Then there’s Meri, who goes ahead and channels Taylor Swift as she flat-out tells her ex:

"We are never, ever, ever getting back together."

Sister Wives Season 20 kicks off on Sunday, September 28, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

It’s also worth noting that Christine’s book, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom, drops earlier that month on September 2.