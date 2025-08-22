Jace Evans Lashes Out at Jenelle Evans: My Mom Blocked Me! She’s Scared!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Jace Evans exposed Jenelle Evans earlier this week by posting photos of abusive text messages she had sent him.

Amazingly, Jenelle did not deny that she was the author of the texts.

She did, however, ship Jace back to North Carolina while she continues to reside in Las Vegas.

Jenelle Evans has a very poor relationship with son Jace. (Instagram)

Needless to say, the relationship between mother and son has hit yet another rough patch.

And now, we’re getting another glimpse at just how badly things have deteriorated, thanks to new Instagram Stories posted by Jace.

Jace tells his tale on Instagram

Seemingly inspired by his mother’s continued social media posts about their relationship (Jenelle isn’t exactly leading by example, if she hopes to keep this mess out of the tabloids), Jace told his side of the story in a series of Instagram Stories.

“Crazy how my mom blocked me but I’m doing a lot better. Just a FYI, I’m down back in NC,” he began, adding:

“I just don’t understand why my Momma keeps putting up with all this bs, she needs to let everything go.”

One of Jace’s Instagram Stories on the subject of his mother. (Instagram)

From there, Jace seemingly criticized Jenelle for continuing to engage in drama with tabloid and online gossip outlets, including one bizarre saga in which she accused Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, of selling false stories about her.

“She shut my phone off cus she’s mad but she keeps posting stupid stuff about tabloids. IDGAF about [that s–t]. Nobody in my family is doing that. So think what you wanna think but the truth is the truth,” he wrote.

“Ur never gonna like it. Suck[s] to hear that but, like I said, the truth is the truth,” Jace continued, adding:

“She just needs to stop posting all this stuff. It’s over. I’m back in NC and that’s that. She’s scared for her own loss.”

Jace appears to be winning the war of words

Jenelle Evans and her oldest son on Teen Mom. (MTV)

Jenelle always has a rough time on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), but her TikTok audience is usually more sympathetic.

However, as The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, it seems that commenters have now turned against her on that platform as well.

“How is she not cancelled?” one person commented on Jenelle’s latest post.

“Because nothing is factual you hear about me, I’m in fact a great mother,” Jenelle peevishly replied.

“No matter what our babies do to us, we shouldn’t ever cuss them directly,” another person wrote.

Jenelle Evans is on the phone in this Teen Mom scene. (MTV)

“And you don’t have any context but one sentence, don’t comment on things you don’t know about in detail,” the fired Teen Mom star clapped back.

Of course, the “it’s generally not good to cuss out your kids” critique only requires one sentence — one word, in fact — to be valid, and Jenelle provided it when she texted “F–K YOU!” to her teenage son.

But Jenelle being Jenelle, she’ll likely continue to defend her every action instead of considering ways in which she might improve her relationship with her son.

Maybe it’s not such a bad thing that these two currently have a couple thousand miles between them.

We will have further updates on this developing situation as new information becomes available.