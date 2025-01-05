Kody Brown Proposes to Robyn: Will You Be My (Only) Wife?

Kody Brown officially wants to be a one-woman man.

Not that he has much say in the matter.

As Sister Wives fans all know by now, Christine Brown left Kody in November 2021. Then, Janelle did the same. Then, Meri and Kody terminated their marriage about two years ago.

This, of course, leaves Robyn Brown as the last woman/spouse standing.

On the January 5 episode of the TLC reality show, Kody will accept, well, reality.

“Will you accept me as a monogamist?” Kody asks Robyn in a clip shared by Us Weekly, finally acknowledging that his previous life is over and adding:

“Is there a problem with that?”

Earlier this season, Robyn sort of admitted that, yes, it was a problem. She wondered if she was an idiot for sticking by Kody’s side.

In this sneak peek, Robyn grows emotional and takes a moment before answering her husband, although she then does vow:

“I’m always going to stick with you. I’m just having an identity crisis.”

Late last year, Robyn expressed extreme remorse over the failure of her family.

“Kody and I, we’re getting through this and figuring this out, but it does feel like there was a death,” Robyn said back then to People Magazine of how her plural marriage has fallen apart, adding of herself and her husband:

“We’re both going through a death separately.”

Cut to a confessional on this new episode of Sister Wives.

“Yes, I’ll always stick with him, and I love him,” Robyn says to the camera of Kody, admitting: “This is not what I wanted for my life.”

Robyn, who shares two kids with Kody, then tells him in the footage that she is “just sort of stuck” after all the upheaval in their family over the last few years.

Kody, for his part, tells his wife that he is ready for closure.

“Whatever I’ve done in these marriages, they’re done,” he says. “Whatever happened between me and them, I’m done.”

To clarify, when this episode was filmed, Christine had long been out of the picture.

“I’m not going to fix it with Meri,” Kody tells Robyn. “I’m not going to try and fix it with Janelle anymore. She’s done with me.”

This latter statement takes Robyn by surprise.

“She told you she’s done?” Robyn inquires about Janne.

“Yes,” Kody responds.

“Like [using] those words?” Robyn emphasizes, to which Kody once again says, “Yes.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10/9c.