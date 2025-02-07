Christine Brown Teases “Gritty, Honest” Memoir: Order It Now, Sister Wives …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It really is happening, Sister Wives fans.

Earlier this week, Christine Brown spoke out for the first time about her upcoming memoir, telling Instagram followers how they can preorder the book… prior to delving into what we can expect from it.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown barely talk these days. (TLC)

“It is gritty and honest as I tell my story living polygamy as a child, to my marriage and family life. It shows my heartache with leaving religion and my marriage to FINALLY meeting [David Woolley],” Brown wrote as a caption to a number of photos of her in a red blazer.

One of the photos Christine posted will be used on the book’s cover, she teased.

Christine’s autobiography will be titled Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom and has been described by its publisher as “a groundbreaking and heartfelt memoir about living in a family like no other and finding the strength to leave Mormonism — and the only life she’s known — behind.”

According to Amazon, it will be available to purchase on September 16, 2025.

Christine Brown is all smiles in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

Via this Instagram message, Christine explained that she worked with a writer, although every word in the book came out of her mouth.

She added: “I’m grateful to @simonandschuster for believing in my book and publishing it!”

Kody Brown and Christine got spiritually married in 1994, but have never had any legal obligations to each other.

The latter walked away from her polygamous spouse in November 2021, claiming in subsequent interviews that Kody clearly favored wife Robyn and that he simply didn’t pay her enough attention.

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

Christine went on to marry Woolley in October 2023. She seems VERY happy these days with these life choices.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody wrote three-plus years ago after Christine confirmed she was done with him.

“We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

From what we can gather, the former spouses no longer have any contact.

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

The description on Amazon for Brown’s memoir, meanwhile, reads as follows:

Becoming Kody Brown’s third wife in 1994, Christine finally found the big, happy family she had hoped for. When TLC’s hit show Sister Wives premiered in 2010, Christine knew it was her chance to shine a light on the brighter side of polygamy—the helping hands, the lively discussions, and their unmatched devotion to each other.

But the cameras also revealed a much darker truth.

In this candid tell-all, Christine shares for the first time the journey that led her away from the Morman church and the bold path she is carving to live apart from all she has ever known.

Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine’s journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife.