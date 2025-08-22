Christine Baranski, 73, Appears to Be Dating King Princess, 26

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Well, here’s a couple we didn’t see coming!

Christine Baranski is an iconic actress who currently stars on HBO’s The Gilded Age.

And King Princess is an alternative pop star who’s probably best known for her 2024 hit “1950.”

Speaking of 1950, that’s just a couple years before Christine was born — which is why people were so surprised to see her holding hands with King, who is currently just 26 years old.

Christine Baranski and King Princess attend “The Picture Of Dorian Gray” Opening Night at The Music Box Theatre on March 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The summer’s most unexpected May-December romance

The public display of affection took place this week on the red carpet ahead of a Broadway performance of Mamma Mia!, according to Us Weekly.

On its own, perhaps the hand-holding would have been no big deal.

But Christine and King have apparently been hanging out together quite a lot in recent months.

In fact, these two have been working red carpets together since at least March, when they attended a performance of The Picture Of Dorian Gray at New York City’s The Music Box Theatre.

Princess posted pics from this week’s PDA on her Instagram page, and her caption has captured quite a bit of attention.

“#loveislove,” the signer wrote.

King Princess’ followers lose their minds over apparent relationship reveal

For obvious reasons, KP’s 750,000 followers are loving that their queen seems to have found love.

“Obsessed with whatever is going on here,” one commenter wrote.

“I honestly can’t tell what’s happening here but I’m loving that the girls and the gays are finally giving Christine the attention she deserves,” another added.

King Princess attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2 at The Beverly Estate on May 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I don’t know if this is a joke but I love it either way,” a third chimed in.

“If you really pulled Christine Baranski…. Holy sh-t I bow to you bro,” a fourth enthused.

You get the idea! It’s important to note that neither Christine nor King has officially confirmed that they’re an item.

But clearly, fans are already heavily shipping the amazing ChrisKing.

Christine Baranski attends “The Gilded Age” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

In addition to the age difference, the possible partners come from quite different romantic backgrounds.

Christine is a mother of two who was married to actor Matthew Cowles from 1982 until his death in 2010.

King identifies as non-binary and genderqueer, and she previously dated actress Amandla Stenberg.

It’s anyone’s guess what the future holds for these two crazy kids.

But they both appear to be happy, and that’s all that really matters! We wich them the best!