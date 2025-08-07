Meghan Markle Showers Husband with Love; Total and Complete Strangers, Too

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Meghan Markle celebrated a milestone this week.

She is now 44 years old.

The polarizing television and social media personality turned this age back on August 4, but she waited another day before sending out a message of gratitude to all those who played any kind of role in her birthday.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

“Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special,” Markle wrote via Instagram, adding at the time:

“To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day – thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it.”

Alongside this caption, the Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of herself making a wish on her flower-decorated cake.

“And just to get a little foodie on you….this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary. Thank you for a standout dining experience,” the mother of two told followers.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Markle and her husband, of course, remain quite the controversial figures.

They walked away from their duties within the Royal Family in early 2020 and moved to California… where they still reside as they raise their young son and daughter.

Over the years, the spouses have made multiple attempts to kick start business endeavors, almost all of which have flopped tremendously and publicly.

Just last month, for example, the couple was basically axed by Netflix after previously signing a $20 million contract with the company.

(Photo Credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Markle at least seems to have found some success with her line of wine.

And she does remain popular in the eyes of those who worked with her in the past.

Abigail Spencer, who starred alongside the former actress on Suits, honored her longtime friend with a sweet birthday post on Monday, writing on Instagram:

“As glorious as the day I met you. Champagne in human form. A creature unlike any other. Thank you for being a sister in this life, and beyond. Words can’t capture. From the rooftops.

“So grateful for your life, @meghan. Thanks for saving mine.”