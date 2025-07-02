Meghan Markle ‘As Ever’ Rosé Sells Out INSTANTLY! More Wines Coming Soon!

Meghan Markle and success go together like summer evenings and rosé.
When we wrote about how royalists condemned her for allegedly “disrespecting” Princess Diana with her new product launch.
As we discussed the merits of that criticism, we also noted that Meghan’s rosé was likely to sell very quickly.
It took less than one hour for her As Ever wine launch to sell out. And more is on the way.
That Meghan Markle rosé has already sold out
On July 1, Meghan Markle and her lifestyle brand, As Ever, launched her 2023 Napa Valley Rosé.
It went live at 11 AM on Tuesday morning. Before noon, the rosé had sold out entirely.
Meghan’s wine launch — her first foray into alcohol — goes for $30 for a bottle all fo the way up to $300 for a full case.
You may recall that As Ever’s debut of shelf-stable food products was on April 2 of this year, a mere three months earlier.
That debut, too, sold out within an hour.
Selling out instantly invariably means that some customers are missing out. It will also draw more eyes and interest to the next launch.
(Anyone else ever set an alarm for a product launch? You can never be too careful!)
As Ever is expanding its inventory
In addition to normal restocks, Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand will also add to its offerings in the future.
On July 1, As Ever revealed plans to expand into other alcoholic beverages.
The site teases a “Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine planned for the near future” as well as “additional varietals to follow.”
Fans and forecasters alike pointed to Meghan’s wine release as potentially the start of something larger.
Selling wine is potentially very lucrative.
Plenty of reality stars and influencers have tried to get into the business.
Not everyone has the patience, brand, or resources to succeed.
‘But wait, who’s buying this?’
If you follow British tabloids and certain social media hate accounts, you might get the impression that Meghan Markle is universally loathed.
But actually, no, that’s not the truth.
The coordinated hate campaign against Meghan is not speculation, and the bulk of the hate against her can be traced to a relatively small number of social media accounts.
In real life, plenty of people like Meghan, or are at least normal about her.