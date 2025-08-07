The Walking Dead Cast Pays Emotional Tribute to Kelley Mack

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As previously and sadly reported, Kelley Mack has died at the age of 33.

However, those who knew the actress and worked closely with her are now here to carry on her legacy.

Mack, best known for having played the character of Addy on the long-running AMC drama, passed away in Cincinnati last weekend due to an aggressive tumor that attacked her central nervous system.

(AMC)

The star’s sister confirmed the terrible news via Instagram, writing on August 5:

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.”

In the wake of this announcement, various cast and crew members associated with The Walking Dead have issued statements of sorrow on social media.

“This is heartbreaking,” Gustavo Gomez wrote, for example. “I feel so lucky that our paths crossed. Your bright light will aways shine on.”

Kelley Mack arrives at the Los Angeles Friends + Family Premiere of Dark Sky Films and Queensbury Pictures’ “Broadcast Signal Intrusion” at iPic Theaters on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Anthony Michael Lopez (Oscar on The Walking Dead) commended Mack for her strength while undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer called diffuse midline glioma prior to her passing.

“My deepest condolences, Kelley was such a sweet and happy soul and I’m happy to have met her,” he added. “She fought so hard. Sending her and your family lots of light and love. Rest easy Kelley.”

Then there was the following from Director Michael Satrazemis:

“I was lucky enough to create with Kelley on TWD. A bright light on every level. All my love to those who love her.”

May Kelley Mack rest in peace. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

In January, Mack announced that she had been diagnosed with this unusual type of cancer.

“It has been a very emotional and challenging time, truly testing my mental fortitude, faith, and physical strength,” she told followers at the time, delving into how she was confined to a wheelchair after a biopsy on her spinal chord revealed the diagnosis.

In March, the actress posted a video of herself walking up a set of stairs.

“It’s a big deal for me,” she wrote. “Life has also had its ups and downs lately.”

Mack piled up 35 acting credits, appearing in The Walking Dead, Chicago Med” and the Fox show 9-1-1, among others.

She is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow, and her siblings Kathryn and Parker. May Kelley Mack rest in peace.