Meghan Markle Celebrates 44th Birthday Amid Growing Controversy Surrounding Staff …

Meghan Markle turns 44 today.

And while we’re sure the Duchess of Sussex is taking some time to celebrate, the occasion might not be as joyous as she’d hoped, due to an ongoing controversy surrounding Meghan’s treatment of her staff.

For years, Meghan has been haunted by allegations that she bullied her staff during her time as a royal.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Those claims never went away, exactly, but they’ve resurfaced in a big way this week, thanks to scathing new remarks from journalist Valentine Low.

Low was the first to publish allegations by Meghan’s former staffers back in 2022.

His scandalous book Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor drew threats of legal action from Meghan and Prince Harry, but now, the former Times correspondent is doubling down.

Meghan’s ex staffers feared reprisal from duchess, journalist claims

During a recent appearance on Kinsey Schofield’s podcast, Low explained that his sources waited to speak out because they “were very worried about what Meghan would do to them.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

“They’d left the employ of the royal family and they still were in a psychologically delicate state as a result of what happened to them at that time,” Low said.

The journalist went on to allege that Harry and Meghan “were difficult to work for then, they’re difficult to work for now.”

Low previously pointed out that the staffers who made the original claims have not been sued, a fact that he takes to mean “there’s probably something in it.”

“All those … stories earlier suggesting she might be Duchess Difficult, actually maybe they’re true,” he remarked.

Meghan’s team claps back against scandalous allegations

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

Low’s latest remarks earned a stern rebuke from Meghan’s reps, who tell Page Six that the journalist “continues to desperately recycle false, offensive, and long-discredited allegations in an apparent bid to sell books and resuscitate relevance” as part of a “broader and deeply troubling agenda.”

The spokesperson slammed Low for spreading “harmful gossip,” adding:

“The Duchess has faced years of unfounded attacks masked as journalism in a never-ending smear campaign. … Meghan remains undeterred by the noise and firmly focused on her family and work.”

By now, of course, Meghan and Harry are used to engaging in constant battle with the British tabloid press.

But we wouldn’t be surprised if the dream of a single scandal-free day is at the top of Meghan’s mind when she closes her eyes and makes this year’s birthday wish.