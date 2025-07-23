Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: AXED by Netflix!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been given the boot by yet another platform.

About a month after we learned that Markle’s podcast would not be returning with new episodes, The Sun has confirmed that these polarizing figures will NOT have their contracts renewed by Netflix, either.

As you might recall, Harry and Meghan signed a $100 million, five-year deal with the company in 2020.

As part of this deal, the spouses sat down for a documentary in 2022, Harry released a scarcely-watched series about polo and Markle came out with a critically-lambasted program titled “With Love, Meghan.”

(Netflix)

There actually will be a second season of Markle’s show, as this decision was reached while the couple was still under contract with Netflix.

To be clear, they are perfectly welcome to work again with the platform at any point in the future — such deals will simply be negotiated on a case-by-case basis instead of relying on a signed, overall agreement that is in place.

“Netflix feel they’ve got all they can from the couple,” an insider told The Sun this week. “Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair.

“They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time.”

The report went on to state “there’s no animosity from either side.”

(Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex serves as both host and executive producer for “With Love, Meghan,” which was filmed in the community where she lives with her family.

In the first season, she hosted friends such as Mindy Kaling and shared her cooking, entertaining and lifestyle tips and tricks.

Of late, however, Markle has been dedicating most of her time to her lifestyle brand, As Ever, with its wine business showing signs of major success.

Netflix is aware, according to The Sun, that this brand is now Markle’s “priority” and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is “believed to remain on good terms with Meghan.”

As for Harry, though? Who seems a bit adrift these days in the wake of leaving his family behind and not really finding solid ground with any subsequent business venture?

“This will be a blow,” The Sun source claims. “It’s a huge loss of revenue.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Back in September 2020, Harry and Meghan released the following joint statement after signing on with Netflix:

Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.