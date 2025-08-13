Meghan Markle Spoils (American) Royalty Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian with As Ever Rosé

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle is spoiling Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Yes, she somehow ended up the scapegoat of the British monarchy.

But that doesn’t mean that she can’t get along with other royalty closer to home.

Meghan’s As Ever lifestyle brand’s debut rosé was an instant hit. Now, she’s gifting new bottles to some of the biggest influencers on the planet.

Meghan Markle sent gifts to Kris Jenner and to Khloe Kardashian

As many have already quipped, Meghan Markle is giving the royal treatment to Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

On Tuesday, August 12, the momager took to her Instagram Story to share a look at her gift.

She shared a glimpse of a simple yet refined wooden box containing three bottles of wine.

The wine is not merely a gift. It’s from Meghan’s own lifestyle brand.

Those are three bottles of As Ever Napa Valley Rosé.

And, yes, there is also a bowl of fresh peaches in the snap. And another bowl of apples.

Kris was sure to give the Duchess a shoutout, writing: “Thank you @meghan @aseverofficial.”

This was so much more than just wine

Meanwhile, just two days before Kris Jenner showed off her swag, Khloe Kardashian shared her own gift from Meghan Markle.

The mother of two took to her own Instagram Story to show off a generous gift basket full of fruits and jams.

And some big, gorgeous bottles. And at least one gourd?

These, two, are part of As Ever’s brand. In fact, the wine is only a recent venture.

Back in April, Kris received a promotional gift of As Ever jam. This was before the brand had this name, in fact.

The momager was one of only 50 recipients — as her gift had the batch number of “13/50” to prove it.

Meghan’s jam has been controversial in certain circles, with critics arguing that it is too easy to spread and therefore does not qualify as a jam. You know, everyone needs a hobby.

Maybe not jam snobbery, though.

Is As Ever a success?

Not everyone is a fan of Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand, with or without the wine. Actual recipients seem to be happy, but not … others.

In addition to criticizing the lifestyle brand itself, some have drawn wild connections to accuse the Duchess of “disrespecting” Princess Diana. Yes, really.

However, with the exception of Jam Purists, the actual product seems to be well-received. And when she offers things for sale, they sell out quickly.

Are there people rooting for Meghan to fail? Always. But that doesn’t mean that they’re getting their wish.