Seeking Sister Wife Season 6: Meet the New Couples!

New season. New episodes.

New group of individuals who apparently aren’t satisfied with just one romantic partner in their lives.

The first trailer for Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 dropped this week, courtesy of Us Weekly, and it features two returning couples … along with three brand new and seemingly confused ones.

“Polygamy is something we really feel God led us to live,” returning cast member Garrick Merrifield tells the cameras in this sneak peek, making his statement with spouse Dannielle Merrifield, by his side.

Previously, the Merrifields were prominent players on this same TLC reality show, which at one point saw them get dumped by a woman named Roberta via text message.

The two will not be deterred, however!

In this preview, the couple reveals that they are trying polygamy again with a Brazilian woman named Lorrana.

While Dannielle seems to be excited at first about adding another woman into her universe, she breaks down in the trailer after seeing her husband happy with Lorrana. Because, d’uh. Who wouldn’t be?!?

“I’m happy for them. It just makes me feel less tied to Garrick. I don’t know why,” Dannielle says while wiping away tears.

Elsewhere, returning family, Nick Davis, April Davis and Jenny Davis learn that girlfriend Teresa wants to be more committed that she has been.

“I just want to have Nick to myself, let’s get that straight,” Teresa tells the cameras, after saying she isn’t alright with not sharing the same last name as the other women.

(One could easily wonder why anyone who wants a man to herself would get involved in a polygamous family. But we’ll just be left to wonder, we suppose.)

“Polygamy is certainly not for the faint of heart,” Nick adds in the video.

Additionally, there are three new couples who are attempting to navigate polygamy on this season of the TLC program.

Having been married four years, Reise Williamson and Billie Jean Williamson are psyched to welcome another woman into their family — all while raising twins.

Then there’s is Matt Johnson and Anjelica Johnson… who find themselves at a crossroads after their sister wife Shanay, who has been part of their lives for three years, says she wants to make their union official.

That’s a big deal!

Finally, Yessel Peralta and Dani Peralta seem to be the most out of sync as they just begin their polygamy journey. In front of a camera no less.

“I don’t want to feel resentful toward my husband for being intimate with another woman when that is what we’re setting out to do,” Dani confesses in the season preview, stating the obvious.

During a dinner date with a prospective suitor, the woman catches Dani by surprise by asking point blank, “When can I expect sex with your husband?”

Points for being forward, huh?

Seeking Sister Wife made all kinds of negative headlines years ago after the Snowdens were accused of various types of abuse against their partners.

The all-new season of the show will kick off on September 22 and will dive into “the emotional highs and lows of navigating polygamous relationships, as each household explores the challenges and rewards of finding a potential new sister wife,” according to a press release.

TLC teases:

“As each couple leans into the power of partnership and possibility, their pursuit of love and family unfolds in unexpected ways.”