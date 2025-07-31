Martha Stewart Has Nothing Nice to Say About Meghan Markle, But Praises Gwyneth Paltrow

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Martha Stewart has some vaguely unkind words for Meghan Markle.

It’s clear that there can only be one ultimate lifestyle guru.

Martha is an American icon. And while she has praise for some, she has none to spare for the Duchess. Or for her As Ever brand.

You know how sometimes, people say “shade” when they mean “direct insult?” Well, Martha is a true master of shade.

Martha Stewart speaks during Netflix FYSEE: Martha ATAS Official at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

What did Martha Stewart say about Meghan Markle?

In the final days of July, Martha Stewart spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle about other aspiring lifestyle influencers like Meghan Markle who try to walk in her shoes.

“Meghan I don’t really know very well,” the living legend and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model commented.

“And,” she added vaguely, “I hope she knows what she’s talking about.” Oh, shade!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

“Authenticity, to me, is everything,” Martha opined.

“And,” she emphasized, “to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important.”

In other words, a lifestyle influencer who isn’t authentic is doing their brand any good.

Martha Stewart attends amfAR Palm Beach Gala on March 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for amfAR)

She praised Gwyneth Paltrow, of all people

Where Gwyneth Paltrow is the not-unfair source of ridicule for many due to her Goop brand, Martha Stewart seems to hold her in higher esteem than she does Meghan Markle.

“Gwyneth has been very successful; she created quite an interesting body of businesses,” Martha commented generously.

She also went so far to claim that the fresh-lemon-in-my-alkaline-water influencer is “admired.”

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Though Martha did not specify who allegedly admires the actress, she did explain why.

“She won an Oscar, for heaven’s sake, as an actress!” Martha noted. “She’s pretty powerful.”

When it comes to the idea of successors, she noted that she doesn’t “mind” the idea — and wishes them all “good luck.”

Martha Stewart attends the 2024 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street on October 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Is ‘As Ever’ a flop?

Despite the “best” wishes of some folks across the pond — particularly those who can sell more papers if the Duchess of Sussex fails at everything that she touches — As Ever seems to be a hit.

The first release of As Ever wine sold out almost instantly, spurring more work in this lucrative area as the brand expands.

Martha Stewart may not have anything nice to say about Meghan Markle, but she doesn’t seem to have any direct criticisms, either.