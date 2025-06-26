Meghan Markle Skewered by Royalists for ‘Disrespecting’ Princess …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle truly cannot catch a break with a certain crowd.

Thus far, lifestyle brand As Ever is a success. That is great for her and for Prince Harry, but a real problem for her critics.

The Duchess of Sussex is on the cusp of launching her very own line of rosé.

What’s wrong with that? If you ask some of the royal family’s biggest fans, the answer is everything.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Rosé days are here with Meghan Markle and her As Ever brand

Summer is here. And, about a week and a half after the sunny season officially began, Meghan Markle is launching her As Ever wine.

The special Napa Valley rosé is probably going to sell pretty quickly.

It’s a seasonally appropriate wine, and despite the toxic brand narrative, there are a lot of fans of Meghan and Harry who want to see them succeed.

It’s hard to pick apart something as innocuous as an early summer wine launch. But that didn’t stop some folks on social media from trying.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

As Ever’s rosé launch date is on Tuesday, July 1.

That is a lovely date. It also happens to be the date of the first time that Harry and Meghan spoke over the phone.

However, Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1961.

So the rosé is launching on Meghan’s late mother-in-law’s birthday.

Her little words and phrases are getting annoying! pic.twitter.com/7TPHzIrz2b — opinionated russian🇷🇺🇺🇸 (@Katsbigopinion2) June 20, 2025

Meghan Markle haters swiftly assembled

As you might imagine, hardcore fans of the royals — William and Kate, and even Charles fans if you can believe it — pitched a fit on social media.

One lamented that Meghan Markle is “literally dining out on Diana’s memory.”

Another tweeted:

“Funny how she is lunching it on princess Diana’s birthday, not seeing how stupid it is to lunch at that date knowing she was killed by a drunk driver.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

To be clear, Meghan’s promotional material for the wine has not featured or mentioned Harry’s late mother. It’s just included cheesy lines like “sip sip hooray.”

This isn’t the Princess Diana Memorial Rosé or whatever. It’s just coming out in early July.

Or, to hear some tell it, it’s somehow promoting drunk driving (Diana was notably in a vehicle that was fleeing paparazzi after years of being hounded by British tabloids in an unending frenzy) and also exploiting the late Princess’ memory for cash.

Princess of Wales arrives at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Who is exploiting Princess Diana’s memory, exactly?

Just for the record, July 1 is a special date for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry even without his mother’s birthday. Though Harry has expressed the belief that Diana posthumously brought him and Meghan together.

Meanwhile, as the folks at Celebitchy pointed out very astutely, Kate Middleton essentially went in Diana cosplay for this year’s Trooping The Colour.

So it’s sort of difficult to argue that Meghan is the daughter-in-law who’s exploiting Diana’s image.

And yet, a certain crowd manages to keep doing that. So weird!