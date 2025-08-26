Meghan Markle Gets Real, Raw: “I’m a Real Person,” You Haters

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle is opening up like never before.

First, in a new interview with The Circuit, Markle speaks openly about those who dislike her Netflix series, theorizing that many may claim this online to get engagement…

… but secretly go home and make some recipe she has highlighted on air.

And, hey, this may very well be true.

Meghan Markle smiles during the ‘Responsible Digital Future’ forum in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, in this same candid discussion, Markle gets raw and keeps it real when it comes to pretty much anyone who has hated upon her over the years.

“I think when I sit with it for a second here, I just want people to know that I’m a real person,” Markle said to host Emily Change.

The former actress, as you likely know by now, is largely considered spoiled and out of touch.

She’s been at war with disgusting websites that post naked photos of her and who generally drag her through the mud.

Meghan Markle arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

“I think a lot of that gets lost in what can be super dehumanizing,” she continued on this same topic.

“When you look at the clickbait culture and how much is written about someone, it’s like, no, my friends have to read those things.”

Markle really dug deep at this point. She’s clearly sick of holding back.

“Like I have real best friends, the same one since I was 17,” she said. “I’m a real mom. I have to go, I choose to go and do school pickup and drop off, but I do that under a landscape that is created that forgets that I’m a real person.

“And how would you want someone to treat a real person in your life that you cared about or loved or respected? And so there’s something about that, I think, that often gets lost.”

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid an ongoing feud with Kate Middleton, along with many failed business ventures alongside husband Prince Harry, Markle said it’s gotten harder and harder to just ignore the criticism.

“Earlier I was saying you can compartmentalize, like I say, ‘That’s a caricature.’ Yes. But my kids will see those magazines and we all know moms gossip,” she went on.

“And so I have to make a choice to move through the world as myself in spite of all the noise that’s created. But maybe there would be less noise if people remembered that I’m a real person.”

She added, only partially in jest:

“Pinch me. I’m real. She’s real. She’s a real person.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Markle and her spouse moved to California in early 2020, leaving their Royal Duties behind in the process.

These days, the famous couple focuses on protecting the privacy of their kids and, really, just trying to leave a normal existence.

“We go to a lot of dinners, and not just in people’s homes or private rooms; we just go into the restaurant,” Meghan says. “I really love that we can just have fun.”