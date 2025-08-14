Meghan Markle Accused of ‘Copying’ Kate Middleton With Netflix Christmas …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, Netflix made some major announcements about Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show.

We already knew that With Love, Meghan had been renewed for a second season, but we now know that Meghan has also filmed a Christmas special, which is set to drop in December.

Naturally, fans of the Duchess of Sussex were overjoyed by the news that they’ll be invited into her home for the holidays.

Meghan Markle chats with Jose Andres in a scene from her Netflix lifestyle show. (Netflix)

(Well, sort of … Despite the domestic feel of the show, the series is not actually filmed in Harry and Meghan’s kitchen.)

Meghan receives torrent of criticism from Kate supporters

But because Meghan can’t do anything without haters raining on her parade, news of the Christmas special was followed by a deluge of criticism from royalists.

Their primary complaint seems to be that Meghan is “copying” Kate by … celebrating Christmas?

It’s true that Kate seems to rather enjoy Christmas, and the royals’ annual Together at Christmas concert has become one of her signature events.

But it’s not like Kate has a copyright on televised Christmas celebrations.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

As the Daily Mail points out, social media has been flooded by vitriol from royalists who are concerned about the possibility that Meghan might upstage Kate.

“Anything to compete with Catherine. A December holiday special, really?” one person asked, according to the outlet.

“Meghan’s ‘Christmas Special’ may clash with the Princess of Wales Together at Christmas concert?! Oh I am in no doubts that Meghan would push for that date specifically!” another exclaimed.

“A Christmas special?! Good grief, is there NOTHING Meghan won’t attempt to do better than Catherine, Princess of Wales – and fail MISERABLY at? Just when I thought we would take up a Netflix subscription again,” a third chimed in.

Yes, apparently, Meghan haters are so upset over the Sussexes’ Netflix deal that they’ve actually been canceling their subscriptions.

Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex joins in making Christmas decorations during her visit to the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing and care home, Brinsworth House in Twickenham, south west London on December 18, 2018. (GEOFF PUGH/AFP via Getty Images)

Most of them probably couldn’t tell you why Meghan infuriates them so (or at least they couldn’t tell you without sounding like horrible people), so they make up some nonsense about the royals being upstaged — by a mom in California.

“So Just like Princess Catherine’s Holiday special then! The difference is Megan has no Royals or family attending hers!’ one X user wrote, according to the Mail.

“What is sad certain accounts on here will promote it if it lands on the same day as Catherine’s Christmas special and give her free publicity instead of ignoring Meghan,” another wrote.

We’d suggest that these people google “parasocial relationships” and spend less time fretting over the egos of literal kings, princes, and princesses who probably have pretty nice lives.

Then again, hating Meghan is clearly their favorite hobby, and we don’t want to interfere with something that seems to bring them so much joy.