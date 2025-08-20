Meghan Markle Plans to ‘Go to War’ With Site Threatening to Post Nude Photos: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle is experiencing a career renaissance at the moment, thanks in large part to her popular Netflix lifestyle show.

Unfortunately, the Duchess of Sussex is still plagued by the same army of haters who have harassed her since the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry.

And now, Meghan is reportedly battling a shocking violation of her privacy.

Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks on as she attends a Sit Out with Britain’s Prince Harry (unseen), Duke of Sussex, at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 11, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry brace for battle with exploitative website

According to a new report from Radar Online, a website that claims to have ties to the terrorist group ISIS is threatening to release nude photos of Meghan.

The outlet reports that Harry and Meghan are now “set for a legal battle with a sleazy website that claims it is linked to terror outfit ISIS — which is still carrying photos it says show the Duchess of Sussex topless.”

The site — which we are not naming in order to avoid giving them publicity — has been threatening the release for years.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

And while they have yet to suffer any legal consequences, it seems that they’re still attempting to extort the royal family.

“Glorious news brothers! We have just received a report that the celebrity nude leak wing of ISIS has acquired future English Princess Meghan Markle’s nude photos, and that they have leaked a preview of them (as you can see in the pics above and below) along with a list of demands,” reads a message on the site, according to Radar.

“As you can see from the list below our brothers in ISIS’ demands are extremely reasonable, and with the British royal crown already teetering on the edge of collapse due to the shame of having a savage Sub-Saharan like Meghan marrying into the family, we fully expect them to comply to keep these scandalous photos under wraps.”

The message appears to be several years old, and obviously, its claims are repugnant.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

There are reportedly multiple pages on the site labeled “Meghan Markle Nude Leak Preview,” but it’s unclear if the images are authentic.

Harry and Meghan have spent years fighting for their privacy by suing paparazzi and exploitative tabloids.

Obviously, this new situation is beyond the pale, and we hope that the Sussexes will be able to find justice.