Lil Nas X Breaks Silence on ‘Terrifying’ Arrest as Police Reveal Injuries He …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles last week after onlookers reported that he had been wandering the streets naked.

When police arrived, Nas allegedly “charged” at them and injured several officers.

Nas was released from jail after posting bail on Monday, but his troubles are far from over.

Rapper Lil Nas X attends his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court on August 25, 2025 in Van Nuys, California. According to media reports, Lil Nas X has been charged with four felonies, including battery with injury to a police officer. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown-Pool/Getty Images)

Lil Nas X was charged with four felonies, allegedly injured three cops

The rapper and singer has been charged with four felonies, three of them in connection to his alleged assault on police.

According to a new report from TMZ, the specifics of the officers’ injuries were revealed during Nas’ arraignment.

The site reports that “one officer suffered an abrasion on their head, another hurt his hand, and a third suffered a back sprain.”

The cop with the injured back was reportedly sent to a hospital and will be placed on disability for at least one week.

Lil Nas X attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The criminal complaint against Nas also alleges that he “did unlawfully attempt by means of threats and violence to deter and prevent” a fourth officer “from performing a duty imposed upon such officer by law.”

Lil Nas X issues statement to fans in wake of harrowing ordeal

On Tuesday, Nas made his first public statement since his arrest.

He did not mention any specifics of the incident, but he did assure fans that all would be well.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S–t’s gonna be all right,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories.

US rapper Lil Nas X, alongside his attorney Christy O’Connor (L), attends his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, on August 25, 2025. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“S–t’s gonna be all right. S–t. That was f—–g terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

Nas — whose real name is Montero Hill — has pled not guilty to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer in court.

He’ll be back in court for a preliminary hearing on September 15.

If convicted, he faces five years in prison, but such a harsh sentence seems unlikely for a first-time offender.

Hill’s attorney, Christy O’Connor, notes that even if the allegations are true, the incident was “an absolute aberration in this person’s life. Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.