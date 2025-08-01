Matty Healy’s Mom Spotted Weeping In Public Following Taylor Swift Diss

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last week, Matty Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, made some surprising comments about her son’s romantic past.

Specifically, she indicated that she’s glad Matty’s relationship with Taylor Swift didn’t work out.

“Obviously, on pain of death, can I talk about that episode,” Welch quipped when asked about Taylor and Matty’s brief romance during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“But not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost,” she added.

Denise backpedaled a bit by explaining that she has nothing against Taylor as a person:

“Not that I have anything against her at all. It was just — it was tricky,” she clarified.

“She — listen, you’re not allowed to say anything. And then she writes a whole album about it,” Welch added, referring to Swift’s Tortured Poets Department, which referenced her fling with Healy.

By then, of course, the damage had been done, and Denise had incurred the wrath of music’s most passionate fan base.

Taylor Swift fans lash out following Denise Welch’s remarks

As you’re probably aware, Swifties tend to be a bit defensive when it comes to their queen.

So Denise dealt with harsh and swift (no pun intended) criticism from all corners of the internet following her off-hand remark.

And if the latest sighting of Ms. Welch is any indication, then all that backlash might have taken a powerful toll.

Denise breaks down in public: Was Taylor backlash to blame?

According to a new report from TMZ, Matty was spotted consoling Denise after she publicly broke down in tears on Thursday.

Mother and son were spotted conversing on a sidewalk outside of a restaurant in West Hollywood.

Onlookers said the conversation quickly took a turn for the dramatic, and Matty appeared “animated” as Denise broke down in tears.

Obviously, we don’t know for certain if the conversation had anything to do with Taylor.

Swift has been using her music to throw shade at her exes since the early days of her career, but as TMZ points out, this situation might be unprecedented, as “a parent getting involved is a first.”

These days, Matty is engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel. And he’s indicated that he has no intention of dissing Taylor in his own music.

Taylor, of course, is in a serious relationship with Travis Kelce, who reported to Kansas City Chiefs training camp (likely for the last time) just last week.

At this point, Matty and Taylor have been broken up much longer than they were together.

But if the events of the past two weeks are any indication, these two may still have some unfinished business between them.