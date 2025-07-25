Taylor Swift Rocks Ring In New Photo, Praises Travis Kelce’s ‘Happy Gilmore …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been a big week for Travis Kelce.

First, he reported to Kansas City Chiefs training camp for what will likely be the last time. (Travis will turn 36 this season, which is certainly not old — but it’s old in NFL tight end years.)

Shortly thereafter, he made a highly memorable cameo in Netflix’s highly anticipated Happy Gilmore sequel.

But all of that pales in comparison to the news that Taylor has been spotted wearing a sizable ring in a new photo of the couple!

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Yes, as we reported earlier today, Travis shared some intimate photos of himself and Taylor on his Instagram page.

In one of the pics, we can see Travis’ iPhone, which has a black-and-white photo of the happy couple as its wallpaper. And yes, in said photo, Taylor is wearing a ring on what appears to be her left hand.

But before you get too excited, we should note that she also appears to be wearing two other rings on the same hand.

And it looks as though all three of them are Travis’ Super Bowl rings.

The pic in question is the third item in the carousel above. As you zoom in, you might go through the same roller coaster of emotions that every other Swiftie experienced.

Now, it’s entirely possible that Travis and Taylor are engaged. But if that’s the case, they’re keeping it under wraps for now.

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100 emoji],” Travis captioned the photo above.

He wasn’t lying. In fact, one of his off-season adventures involved stripping down and getting slathered in honey by Bad Bunny — for a movie, of course.

Travis makes an impression with semi-nude ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ cameo

US musician Taylor Swift and US NFL football player Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Yes, if you’re one of the few remaining Swifties who has yet to check out Travis’ work in the new Adam Sandler comedy, you should know that Tay would like you to fix that ASAP.

The queen of pop doesn’t post to social media very often, but today she sent a clear message to her 280 Instagram followers.

“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must watch,” Taylor wrote in a Story post, along with the film’s poster. “13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible.”

She added a honey pot emoji in case there were any doubts as to her favorite scene.

For the most part Happy 2 is almost exactly what you’d expect. But it does some points for originality, as we doubt anyone expected to see Travis devoured by a bear while slathered in honey.

It might not have been the off-season surprise Swifties were hoping for, but it’ll have to do for now!