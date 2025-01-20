Matty Healy Responds to Rumor That He Plans to Diss Taylor Swift on New Album

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Before Taylor Swift entered a relationship with Travis Kelce, she dated a guy who her fans weren’t so crazy about.

Much to the relief of Swifties everywhere, Taylor’s relationship with Matty Healy didn’t last long. But it seems to have made an impression on the pop icon, regardless.

Taylor’s Tortured Poets Department album made several references to her brief romance with The 1975 lead singer.

And now, it seems that Matty might be on the verge of returning the favor.

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs during the closing day of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 at Parque Cerrillos on March 19, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

Is Matty Healy Planning a Taylor Swift Diss Track?

Fans on social media have become convinced that Matty’s next album with The 1975 will include a track titled “God Has Entered My Body,” which will take aim at Taylor.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, the song will include such snide lyrics as “Keep your head up, princess, your tiara is falling.”

Taylor has, on numerous occasions, used her lyrics to vent her feelings about her high-profile romances and breakups.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

But this might be the first time that an ex will clap back in response.

On Reddit, Swifties have been discussing the scandalous rumor about Matty’s new music.

And in a move that surprised many Healy’s verified account commented, “Huge if true” on a recent post about the alleged song (via Page Six). Is he just trolling, or is that his way of confirming the news? Only time will tell!

Open to Interpretation?

The rest of the song (if it even exists) is still under wraps, and that one line could refer to a lot of things.

But we know how such a lyric would be interpreted by the public. And given his lomg history of pushing the envelope, Matty might not mind the backlash.

Matthew Healy of The 1975 attends KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas 2019 at Honda Center on December 8, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KROQ)

“Everyone at the studio thought this was about Matty’s fling with Taylor and their fleeting romance,” an insider told The Sun.

“Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest,” the source continued.

“With the band set to headline Glastonbury [in June], a new album dropping in the summer makes perfect sense for them, so they can capitalize on the performance and have some new material.”

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The insider urged fans to “listen to the lyrics very carefully” when the track eventually drops.

If Matty really releases a song about his relationship with Taylor, then you can rest assured that the whole world will listen carefully.

Of course, millions of Swifties probably won’t like what they hear.