‘Tortured Poet’ Matt Healy Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift’s New Album

Last Friday, after The Tortured Poets Department dropped, Matt Healy’s ears had to be BURNING.

It’s become a forgone conclusion amongst Taylor Swift’s fans that the lion share of the songs off of the Anthology were inspired by her brief affair with the 1975 rocker.

Yet, while many songs are written about Taylor’s exes, few times have one of these gentlemen been cornered and asked how they feel about the tracks they’ve inspired.

But that’s this? Oh, it looks like Matt Healy, being put right on the spot!

Matthew Healy performs during the The 1975 concert during the Lollapaloosa Sao Paulo 2019 – Day 1 on April 05, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Taylor Swift’s Ex Matty Healy Reacts to ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Songs

A week after Taylor’s new album broke records and made Swifties cry while being productive, her ex was approached by paparazzi and asked his thoughts on the album.

ET shared the video of Matt, trying to keep low key in a blue hoodie while walking down the street in LA, looking like he’s down bad after cryin’ at the gym. A photog quickly asks him to rank his “diss track”, though doesn’t specify which one he means. Matt’s response?

“I haven’t really listened to that much of it,” he said, “but I’m sure it’s good.”

Sure, Matthew. SURE!

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024.

‘Tortured Poets Department’ Songs about Matt Healy

If you’re wondering which songs are about Matt on the album, honestly you can take your pick. There is the obvious choice, the title track of the album.

“You left your typewriter at my apartment / Straight from the tortured poets department / I think some things I never say / Like, ‘Who uses a typewriter anyway?'” she sings in the song. Matt is known for loving his analog, old school typewriter

But there are plenty others: “Fresh Out the Slammer,” “Guilty As Sin?,” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” are all believed to be about Healy.