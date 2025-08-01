Kim Zolciak: Okay, Yeah, I Kinda Stole Money from My Daughter!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Zolciak says she is guilty as charged.

Kinda. Sorta. Allow her to explain, okay?

On the July 31 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was put on the spot in regard to the claim that she and estranged husband Kroy Biermann stole money from daughters Ariana and Brielle.

“Actually, the rug was pulled out from [under] the Zolciaks, and yeah, I mean, Ariana’s money was spent on bills, to be honest,” Kim told Andy Cohen. “I was left, you know, holding the bag for the family.”

Not a very clear response, huh?

When Cohen asked whether Zolciak had also borrowed money from Brielle, she replied:

“Brielle paid an electric bill here and there. I was left with nothing, so I had to figure it out fast.”

Kim went on to admit that she has to “be so careful” with what she says right now, given that her divorce from Kroy is still ongoing, and that it’s become VERY ugly two years after they filed for the second time.

Cohen also asked if Kim was planning on paying her daughters back for what she’s borrowed

“Yes,” she answered right away. “The money I borrowed from Ariana, I paid her back. I’m saying for the bills and stuff. And as far as what she’s made and all that stuff, I don’t have the spreadsheets, but she will be.”

During her own Watch What Happens Live interview back in June, Ariana spilled on more details about the financial support she provided her mother and father.

“I would like to very much clarify. Everybody wants this to be just my mother. This was a joint partnership in taking the money,” Ariana said at the time.

To be clear, it’s been no secret for a very long time now that Kim and Kroy made a mess of their finances.

Asked whether she “figured out how much money” her parents had taken from her, Ariana said, “No, and I don’t really want to know.”

She added this summer that “the only time my mom asks me for money is if it’s regarding the bills, or it’s something that she needs for the kids.”

At this point, it does sound as if mother and daughter are on solid terms.

“Nobody wants to be put in situations that they are put into. My mom, no matter what, will be my best friend forever,” Ariana said. “Money should never ruin a relationship with your family. You can always make more money, and God blesses us in that way. I have my mom and that’s all that matters.”