June Shannon is Glad Lauryn Shannon & Josh Efird Are Divorcing: ‘It Was Very …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mama June Shannon is happy to be losing a son-in-law.

As the family’s bombshell divorce continues to play out on Mama June: Family Crisis, viewers are seeing the family react.

June, meanwhile, is watching Josh blame her for the end of his marriage to Lauryn.

Now, almost a year after these scenes filmed, June is publicly declaring that it’s not her fault. She’s happy that it’s over, though.

No one was happier to see her daughter get a divorce than Mama June Shannon was. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Josh blames Mama June for his divorce

On the Friday, August 1 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Josh Efird spoke bluntly about his and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s marital issues.

As we already know, the couple quietly split one year ago, in August 2024.

While Josh did tell viewers that he accepts “full responsibility” for his role in the fallen marriage, he also blames mother-in-law Mama June Shannon for playing a “big role.”

Josh began to list “the issues she was causing” in his marriage through her own personal life. Many of these are no surprise to viewers. The list goes back to 2019.

“It started with her drug addiction, which made Alana scared to live with her,” he began. Notably, he is blaming June, here, not Alana.

“And then we basically had to flee from her drug dealers wanting her money, our money, whosever money,” Josh described.

“It just seems as if no matter what we done, June’s chaos managed to follow us everywhere we went.”

Despite the celebration, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has some complex feelings about her divorce. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Mama June Shannon has something to say about that

Over the weekend, Mama June Shannon took to social media to share a public response to Josh blaming her for the downfall of his marriage.

“I still have so much I need to say to Josh,” she began her Instagram caption. “Stuff that is bothering me for years.” Divorces are often a time to express long-held opinions.

“And look,” June wrote, “I’m not the reason why you’re divorce failed.”

(Like everyone does from time to time, June was writing two thoughts at once and meant marriage failed)

“Yes did I go through drug addiction most certainly,” June acknowledged.

“But even that some people need to take responsibility for the actions that they done.”

She cited: “Like I told you before Pumpkin or Josh is no saint when it comes to the cheating.”

June claimed: “They were one of those type people that would cheat in somebody to get their leg back and they would get back together. It was just a very toxic relationship and I’m glad it’s over with.”

Whoa! Here’s a close-up of Mama June Shannon. (Image Credit: WEtv)

DID June cause their marriage to fall apart?

We have no doubt that Mama June Shannon blowing over $1 million on drugs — mostly crack — did not help their marriage.

Suddenly finding themselves as the legal guardians of a teenager would also have taken a toll.

But, ultimately, it would take more than a nightmare of a mother-in-law (and, entertaining or not, June is a nightmare of a human being whose mistakes have ravaged the lives of her loved ones) to end a marriage.

This was Lauryn and Josh’s marriage.

That means that this is their divorce, too. Maybe June just … helped things along, a little.