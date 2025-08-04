Nicki Minaj to Dez Bryant: I’ll Give You $10 Million to Fight My Husband!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We certainly didn’t have “Nicki Minaj vs. Dez Bryant feud” on our 2025 bingo cards, but this unexpected beef is turning out to be one of the most entertaining celebrity spats in recent memory.

In fact, this situation might lead to a high-stakes boxing match between the NFL legend and Nicki’s controversial husband.

Here’s everything we know about how this mess started and where it’s going:

Dez Bryant dives into Nicki Minaj’s feud with RocNation

As we’ve previously reported, Nicki has been lashing out at Jay Z, claiming, among other things, that the rapper owes her $200 million.

And what does that have to do with the NFL?

Well, Dallas Cowboys star defensive end Micah Parsons has requested a trade due to his frustration over stalled contract negotiations.

One of his complaints is that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to negotiate with Parsons directly rather than meeting with his agent.

Jones cited a past incident in which Jay and Roc Nation allegedly mishandled messy contract talks during Bryant’s time with the Cowboys.

Jones further alleged that Dez and Roc Nation stopped taking his calls in the middle of negotiations, leading Bryant to sound off on social media:

“I DON’T THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR SH-T… WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING,” the former NFL star wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Still with us? Okay, here’s where Nicki gets involved:

Nicki wades into tense Dallas Cowboys discourse

“How about we play a game? Every time you do a ‘Jerry Jones’ or ‘NFL’ story time, I’ll do a ‘story time’ of my own,” Ms. Minaj replied to the tweet, clearly eager for the opportunity to lash out at Jay and Roc Nation.

After Bryant jokingly replied a GIF that read, “I want to play a game,” Nicki shot back:

“All my stories will be about ROC NATION, JAYZ & THE ALLEGED RACIST DESIREE PEREZ, ROC NATION CEO. I hope you fully understand the rules. It’s your turn.”

“Look Miss Nicki, leave me out of it, I don’t want no problems, I’m a huge fan. I hope you’re having a great day,” Dez said, upon realizing that Nicki was not in a joking mood.

Minaj responded by referencing Bryant’s 2012 arrest for domestic violence. Bryant explained that he “didn’t go to jail or touch my mama,” and pointed out that Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender.

She then suggested that “since you BEAT UR OWN MOM,” Bryant might wish to fight Petty. She even said she would pay Bryant $10 million for doing so.

From there, things escalated even further, as Bryant promptly called Nicki’s bluff and urged her to get her cash ready.

He concluded by declaring his undying loyalty to ROC Nation:

“I’ve been lied on my whole career so I’m not trying to hear all of that sh-t…I thought we was speaking facts… I don’t play all of that funny shit… and it’s ROC for life …” he wrote.

Nicki has yet to reply, possibly having realized that her husband might not fare well in a fight with an NFL legend.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.