Mama June: Family Crisis Preview Teases Bombshell Divorce, “Shocking Decision”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

One of the more dysfunctional families on television is about to re-enter our lives.

In May of this year, WE TV will kick off a new season of Mama June: Family Crisis… one that will feature a very sad custody battle; a potentially ugly divorce; and yet even more tension between the title characters and her children.

No real surprise there, huh?

June Shannon in a scene from her annoying reality show. (WeTV)

“We’re getting a f-cking divorce,” Pumpkin, for example, tells her mom and stepdad Justin Stroud in a scene from a network trailer that dropped on March 13,

June responds to this announcement with a simple/stunnedWhat? … while Pumpkin’s younger sister, Alana Thompson, says Whoa! right after the words “Big drama” flashes across the screen.

For the record, Pumpkin filed for divorce from her husband of six years on August 1, 2024.

In this same preview, we briefly get a look at estranged spouse Josh looking very, very sad. Along with a shot of him sitting at a table and having a profound discussion with his wife.

On Mama June: Family Crisis, sisters Lauryn Shannon and Jessica Shannon speak on the confessional camera. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Elsewhere, we get a reminder that Anna Cardwell died in late 2023 after a battle with cancer because June is involved in a legal fight for the custody of her grandchild.

At the same time, June and Alana are still fighting over money.

As previously reported, and we depicted on the previous season of this reality show, Alana went at it with June awhile back over the latter stealing money out of the former’s trust.

June didn’t deny it, either. She has admitted that she owes Alana $30,000.

On Mama June: Family Crisis, the titular June Shannon speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: WEtv)

In a scene from the aforementioned trailer, June tries to mock the topic light, handing her teenager kid an oversized cardboard check for $30,000 and then telling her daughter, “The check is right here.”

Not very funny, according to Alana.

“This isn’t a game!” she declares in a confessional about her financial situation with her sort of awful and irresponsible mother.

And yet: “Our dysfunctionality works for our family,” June tells Pumpkin and Alana over dinner with Justin, coming across as proud of her dynamic with her kids.

Alana Thompson and June Shannon attend “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” season 2 premiere party at Woodruff Arts Center on January 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

Here is the official synopsis for upcoming episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis…

This season on Mama June: Family Crisis, June fights for custody of Kaitlyn after Anna’s tragic loss. June also searches for a new, bigger house with Justin and works toward keeping a healthy lifestyle with new tricks up her sleeve.

Away at college, Alana continues to wait for repayment from June and worries her boyfriend, Dralin, may face jail time. Pumpkin’s business booms with a new warehouse, a vendor event and a new employee – causing a rift with Jessica.

Meanwhile, Pumpkin and Josh’s marriage is in trouble, leading her to make a shocking decision.