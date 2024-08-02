Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Files For Divorce From Josh Efird

Reading Time: 3 minutes

After six years of marriage, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Josh Efird are headed for divorce.

News of the split comes courtesy of TMZ. The outlet has obtained court documents indicating that Lauryn was the one to file.

Lauryn and Josh married in Las Vegas in 2018, and they welcomed four children together: Ella, Bentley, and twins Sylus and Stella.

Pumpkin and Josh Efird are headed for divorce.In this photo, the couple films a confessional for her family’s WeTV reality show. (TLC)

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon and Josh Efird Say Divorce Is Their Only Option

Lauryn claimed in court docs that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

She noted that she and Josh have already agreed to a joint custody arrangement.

Lauryn Shannon weighs in during a family spat. (Image Credit: WEtv)

The settlement includes a parenting plan that would allow Josh and Lauryn to spend equal time with the kids.

The exes have also agreed to equally divide all of the medical and extracurricular activity expenses.

There will be no alimony for either party, and Josh has 60 days to vacate the rented home they currently share.

So it sounds like the split is an amicable one. At least so far.

Mama June: Road for Redemption star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon recoils in revulsion at her partner’s suggestion. (Image Credit: WEtv)

But given all of the drama that’s unfolded in the Shannon family in recent years, fans probably wouldn’t be surprised if things turned messy.

Lauryn and Josh’s Short, Troubled Marriage

Pumpkin and Josh married in 2018, and he stuck by her side throughout all sorts of turmoil involving her troubled mother.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon with daughter Ella Grace Efird attends “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” season 2 premiere party at Woodruff Arts Center on January 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

There was a time when it was unclear if Lauryn would allow Mama June Shannon to meet her kids.

Thankfully, June has since sobered up, and her relationships with her kids and grandkids have improved dramatically as a result.

Lauryn is quite close with her sister Alana, who was known as “Honey Boo Boo” in the earliest days of the family’s fame.

A Family In Crisis

Lauryn and Josh’s unexpected divorce is just the latest in a long line of setbacks for this family.

A fed up Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson describes her situation to the Mama June: Family Crisis confessional camera. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Another of June’s daughters, Anna Cardwell, passed away last year at the age of 29.

Thankfully, Anna and Josh have “reached a full and final agreement on all issues of divorce, custody, visitation, children support, division of property, alimony and division of debt” (via Page Six).

So the divorce will hopefully be finalized without any additional drama.

Mama June and other members of the Shannon-Thompson clan have not yet commented on today’s surprising news.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.