Machine Gun Kelly Dispels ‘Good Dad’ Praise: Megan Fox Does All The Work!

Machine Gun Kelly is debunking the “good dad” rumors.

In late March, he and Megan Fox welcomed their first child together.

They are no longer together. Both were already parents due to prior relationships.

And MGK wants to make one thing clear: she’s the one doing all of the parenting work. He deserves zero credit.

On ‘Today with Jenna and Friends,’ Machine Gun Kelly mimes holding his 4-month-old daughter. (Image Credit: NBC)

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t exactly ‘Mister Mom’

On Thursday, August 7, Machine Gun Kelly appeared as a guest on Today with Jenna and Friends.

The main topic of the day was Lost Americana, his upcoming album. But he also delved into other subjects, including fatherhood.

MGK is already a father to 16-year-old Casie. More recently, Megan Fox gave birth to his second child, Saga Blade, who is currently 4 months old.

“It’s awesome,” Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, gushed over getting to be a dad to his second daughter.

“I want to detract all of the congrats to me,” he then announced, “and just move it to Megan”

MGK explained that this is “because she really does all the work. I keep getting called ‘The Music Teacher.'”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

‘She was fuming’

“Someone the other day was like, ‘You’re such a good dad!’” Kelly recalled.

He explained that this praise came “Just because I was holding the baby.”

MGK continued: “And she was fuming, like, ‘No, no, no, no.’

In August 2025, Machine Gun Kelly discussed fatherhood, his music, and more. (Image Credit: NBC)

To his credit, Kelly doubled down on how right Fox is to feel irate at this unwarranted praise.

“She’s the one,” he emphasized.

For his own role as a parent, MGK summarized: “I just play the guitar and pray that the baby is happy.”

As Saga grows older, maybe balanced co-parenting will be easier

Saga Blade was born on March 27, 2025. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox did not immediately disclose her name to the public, leading to speculation that her name was “Celestial Seed.” Saga dodged that bullet, at least.

(There is speculation that many celebrities announce ridiculous names to the public for their children as a privacy safeguard. It’s possible! But in at least some cases, it’s wishful thinking)

Co-parenting is tricky and often difficult. Obviously, more so for Megan Fox, who has to actually do the work of childcare while MGK does music and practices a dangerously unsafe diet and thirst traps people any time that he isn’t speaking.