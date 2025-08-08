Kelly Clarkson Simply “Devastated” by Death of Ex-Husband, Brandon Blackstock

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Clarkson has not yet commented on the death of her ex-husband.

But it’s not hard to imagine how the artist must be feeling right about now.

On Thursday, we learned that Brandon Blackstone had passed away at the young age of 48 after having battled cancer for about three years.

His ex-wife hadn’t revealed this diagnosis the public — but Clarkson did take a hiatus from her talk show a few months ago and then abruptly postponed her Las Vegas residency this week. We now know why, of course.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XXI at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa on March 28, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

“When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake,” a source now tells People Magazine. “Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”

Clarkson and Blackstock are parents to kids River, 11, and Remington, 9.

The spouses finalized their divorce in 2022, although they remained at odds for a long time after that due to what Clarkson believed to have been shady/illegal business practices by Blackstock — who served as her manager — and his associates.

In March 2024, for example, Clarkson filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The singer claimed in this legal motion that Brandon and his father Narvel Blackstock’s management firm, Starstruck Entertainment, violated labor laws since the beginning of their relationship with Clarkson, which started in 2007.

Clarkson alleged in the lawsuit that Starstruck “was not licensed as talent agents” and argued that the firm never “obtained a talent agency license from the California Labor Commissioner.”

Basically, she said, Blackstock had stolen money from her any time her took a commission.

In 2022, relatedly, a judge ruled that Blackstock owed Clarkson $2.6 million, which he had earned in through her work on The Voice and other endeavors.

Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“The divorce was incredibly difficult for her — messy, painful and something she felt terrible about,” the source People source continues. “But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids.”

Clarkson did take the occasional shot at her ex via her music, but never in a direct or overly harsh way.

In 2023, Clarkson opened up about co-parenting with Blackstock, and reiterated that her children and their feelings were her top priority.

“I ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling and I put them to bed, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’ ” Clarkson said on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast.

“Especially the past two years … it kills me [but] I want them to be honest so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that,’ but a lot of times it would be like, ‘I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’ They’re really honest about it. I’m raising that kind of individual.

“I just sit there and I’m like, ‘I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.'”

Kelly Clarkson attends Audacy’s 10th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on October 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Audacy)

A rep for the family announced Blackstock’s death on August 7.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” the message read.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”