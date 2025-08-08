Sky Daily Explains Why Hulk Hogan Has Not Been Cremated. Yet.

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We are two weeks removed from Hulk Hogan passing away at the age of 71.

But chatter surrounding the WWE legend’s death continues and looks like it won’t be stopping any time soon — not with both his wife and his daughter commenting frequently in public about various aspects of this death.

In case you missed it, for example, Brooke Hogan explained via a lengthy social media post this week just why she skipped her dad’s funeral in Florida.

Hulk Hogan and his wife Sky Daily attend the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Now, meanwhile, Sky Daily has also gone on depth through her Instagram account… referring to Hogan by his birth name and explaining why his body was present at this funeral service.

“Terry chose cremation knowing this physical life is temporary and his heavenly body eternal,” Daily wrote about her spouse late on August 6.

“He has not yet been cremated, as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first. Once we have that peace of mind, we will honor his wish and fulfill it with love and respect.”

Indeed, Hogan died of cardiac arrest.

According to previous reports, he had been sick for some time; with a makeshift hospital even having been set up in his home not long before his death.

(Photo Credit: John Pendygraft-Pool/Getty Images)

Daily’s post on Wednesday continued:

“There are heartbreakingly misleading media stories created by faceless AI accounts or by people not close enough to truly know what was happening. Please be patient and know this: he was deeply loved, well cared for, and surrounded by that love until his very last moment.”

Hogan died on July 24 after first responders were called to his Clearwater residence for a cardiac arrest emergency.

People Magazine later reported that the entertained died from a heart attack and had also been diagnosed with leukemia, a condition the former Hogan Knows Best star kept private.

His medical records obtained by also proved Hulk had requested to be cremated, something daughter Brooke also confirmed a couple days ago.

Brooke Hogan and her father Hulk Hogan pose in the press room at Z100’s Jingle Ball 2006 at Madison Square Garden December 15, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn’t want one,” Brooke Hogan wrote as a caption to a picture of her and her daughter on the beach, adding:

“And although I know people grieve in many ways – and I’m so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how…privately…the way that made me feel the closest to him…

“Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved.

“Molly loved the water. I think she’ll be a ‘little fish’ as you called me. We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you.

“Rest in heaven, Daddy.”

Brooke Hogan and father Hulk Hogan attend the MarketAmerica.com SUPER XLI PARTY at 8th Street and Ocean Drive on February 3, 2007 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Brooke later admitted that she hadn’t spoken to her father in two years at the time of his passing, and even referring to his behavior toward her as callous.

She is now questioning Sky’s analysis and explanation… after having labeled the whole leukemia thing as “BS.”

“I’m glad to see that my dad has not been cremated and that Sky is waiting because of family questions,” Brooke wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“With all of the speculation and uncertainty of my dad’s death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that’s what it takes to get it done. My dad’s dignity and legacy deserves it.”