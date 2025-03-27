Megan Fox Welcomes Fourth Child, Her First With Machine Gun Kelly

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Megan Fox is officially a mother of four!

The Hollywood icon welcomed her fourth child today, her first with rock star Machine Gun Kelly.

MGK shared the news with fans on her Instagram page moments ago.

Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Alternative Rock Album of the Year award for ‘Tickets To My Downfall,â€™ and Megan Fox attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Megan Fox announces arrival of fourth child

“She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” Kellly captioned the post.

Sometimes, celebs wait a while to share the news of their new arrivals, but an ecstatic MGK just couldn’t wait to share his joy.

He added the date, “3/27/25” to make it clear that he welcomed his second child today.

Fox shares three children — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

MGK has one kid, a 15-year-old daughter Casie, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Megan announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in November 2024.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” Fox wrote alongside a photo of her baby bump. The caption seems to refer to Megan’s miscarriage, which she’d previously revealed in her memoir.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ)

All is not well between Megan and MGK

It’s a glorious day for this stylish former couple. But if you’ve been following the never-ending Meg-MGK soap opera, then you know that the baby — whose name and gender have not yet been revealed — is arriving amid some major drama.

For starters, Megan and MGK are no longer a couple. And their breakup was not an amicable one.

In fact, earlier today, Megan’s exes clashed on social media in epic fashion. Green shared screenshots of some obnoxious texts he’d received Kelly.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS,” Kelly recently wrote to Green.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Groupâ€™s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aestheticsâ€™ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands)

“Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public,” MGK continued.

“You chose the wrong one to f-ck with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials.”

Sadly, such corny behavior is not surprising. After all, Kelly broke up with Megan Fox, which is not the act of a sane, rational human being.

Anyway, congrats to Megan and — to a lesser extent — Machine Gun Kelly.

Here’s hoping these two can settle their differences aside enough to form a civil co-parenting relationship (but not so much that they reignite their toxic romance).