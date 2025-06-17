Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Reveal Baby Name (And It Isn’t ‘Celestial …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a baby, and now we know her name!

In March, the beloved actress gave birth even though she and the musician had not been speaking ahead of the due date. It was a bitter breakup.

The good news is that the baby’s name is not, as some fans had speculated, “Celestial Seed.” That would be, at best, the name of an artisanal weed strain — making it all too likely of a pick for MGK.

Instead, the exes named their baby something else.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

What did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly name their baby?

On Tuesday, June 17, Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram to share the name of the baby that he shares with ex-girlfriend Megan Fox.

As you can see below, the short video itself showed his infant daughter mostly out of frame.

The focus was on MGK himself as he played a gentle tun on a ukulele, seemingly mesmerizing the precious little one.

Colson Baker attends as Redbox hosts red carpet screening for upcoming western film “The Last Son” at IPIC, Fulton Market on December 02, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Redbox)

However, what caught people’s attention was the revelation of the baby’s name.

According to Kelly’s caption, he and Fox named their child: “Saga Blade Fox-Baker.”

MGK’s legal name is Colson Baker. Megan’s last name is Fox.

We cannot claim to know the reasoning behind the rest of her very … inventive name.

Saga Blade Fox-Baker is a very unorthodox baby name!

Naturally, many people are bound to have strong opinions over Fox and Kelly naming their child something that sounds like the title of a JRPG that you’ve heard good things about but haven’t played.

However, MGK isn’t looking for feedback.

How do we know? Because he deactivated comments on the Instagram post.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Though MGK and Megan Fox had a heated breakup last year, he did give her a shout-out in the same caption in which he revealed their daughter’s name.

“Thank you for the best ultimate gift,” he wrote, tagging his ex.

Previously, he had teased that Fox would share the baby name when she was ready.

Fox, however, does not currently have any Instagram posts up or any live Stories on her Instagram page.

So, if she has any commentary, she did not rush to share it on the same platform where Kelly shared the news.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Where do things stand between the exes?

Truth be told, we don’t know any details.

We can infer that Machine Gun Kelly is in good enough spirits to tag Megan Fox in a post about their daughter. That’s something.

It is possible that Fox might disagree with Kelly’s name announcement.

But, for the moment, it looks like both exes are prioritizing their baby girl.