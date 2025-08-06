Machine Gun Kelly Confesses to Alarming Diet of ‘Water and Broth’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Does Machine Gun Kelly even eat?

To hear the musician and father tell it … he kind of doesn’t.

Rather than normal food, he often relies upon broth and water until he feels lightheaded.

As numerous alarmed commenters have pointed out, what MGK is describing sounds like disordered eating.

Please, do not try the Machine Gun Kelly diet at home, for any reason

In a video that HipHop-N-More shared to Instagram earlier this summer, Machine Gun Kelly discussed his diet. There isn’t much to it.

Content warning for disordered eating.

No one is diagnosing the musician, just pointing out that what he describes cannot be healthy.

What MGK has to say about his eating habits is going to sound very similar to what you’d read on a “pro-ana” forum in 2000.

Chatting candidly with a small group of others, MGK admits: “I don’t really eat.”

According to Kelly: “I just do water a bunch.”

He continued: “Like, I ate that burger ’cause we’re streaming, and it’s my man’s s–t, you know?”

‘Probably water’ is not, in fact, dinner

One of those with him asked: “OK, if we weren’t streaming, what would you have had for dinner?”

To that, Machine Gun Kelly replied: “Probably water.”

There are many healthy or simply acceptable diets where an adult might not eat three meals a day.

But this isn’t about, say, not having dinner to promote healthy sleep. This is much more worrisome.

“But how? You don’t ever feel weak or lightheaded?” asked one of them.

Fatigue or dizziness can be major signs of malnutrition, and are common experiences for people who starve themselves.

“Yeah, sometimes,” Kelly confessed.

“I’ll eat, like, a couple times a week,” he assured, before admitting that those meals would primarily be “bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut. ‘Cause it has probiotics, you know?”

Why is he doing ‘water fasts’ and why is he talking about it like it’s normal?

“So, like, when you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the good bacteria in you, too, so you gotta put the pro[biotics],” Kelly reasoned.

(It is unclear why he speaks about water fasting as if it is a normal thing to do. Even for actors or models who engage in this extreme restriction ahead of specific moments on camera, water fasting can have deleterious health effects)

“I’ll drink celery juice sometimes, yeah. Coconut water,” Kelly added. Then, in case anyone thought that this was about health, he added that he also goes through plenty of “coffee and cigarettes” also.

It is likely that this habit makes him feel “in control,” especially after his recent sobriety journey. But the lasting impact upon his health, and the example that he sets for his children, should be of greater concern.

We hope that MGK is able to get whatever help he needs.