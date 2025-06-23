Machine Gun Kelly: ‘I’m a Cheerleader’ for My Daughter! And She’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Machine Gun Kelly is his daughter’s biggest hype man.

Earlier this month, MGK and Megan Fox revealed their daughter’s name. It could have been worse.

But his newest baby is not his first child. Daughter Casie is a teenager.

MGK describes himself as a “cheerleader” for his eldest daughter. And Casie is so excited to have a baby sister.

Machine Gun Kelly is a ‘cheerleader’ for his eldest daughter

On Saturday, June 21, Machine Gun Kelly walked the red — or rather, orange — carpet with his 15-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker.

Together, the two attended the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Casie had introduced her father as he performed his latest single. (It is sometimes easy to forget that mister “I am weed” is technically still best known as a musician)

“[He] definitely gives a lot of advice. He’s more like a hype man, though,” Casie told People before her dad performed.

“Yeah, I’m a cheerleader,” the singer himself confirmed.

Casie noted that, more than anything, MGK encourages her to be “myself.” That is an important message — especially at 15.

Casie now has a baby sister!

In March, exes Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed their daughter, whom they have named Saga Blade.

Casie gushed that being an older sister has been “fun” thus far.

“It’s really just so cute. I love her so much,” she gushed. “It’s so cute. It’s like, different, you know?”

Though some had feared that MGK’s daughter was named “Celestial Seed” due to a goofy social media post, he and Megan Fox actually named their baby “Saga Blade.”

Kelly attempted to explain his daughter’s name (starting around the 1:50 mark if you have a low tolerance for his interview), saying that “she is an epic story.”

Citing his Norwegian heritage, he noted that his daughter’s first name matches that of the Nordic goddess of storytelling. (This is true but arguably not quite that simple)

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox’s baby name may require multiple explanations

No word on the middle name. If Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s baby grows up to hunt vampires, that, too, will make sense.

Casie may end up feeling more like an aunt to Saga than like a sibling, given their age difference. For comparison, one might think of Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters, Kendall and Kylie.

However, that does not mean that they will not have a close bond. Saga Blade was born into a complex situation with a lot of people to love her.